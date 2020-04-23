Good Monday morning and hoping this finds all of you doing as well as you can. Hoping and praying this way of life will start becoming better for all of us. Watching the news is so confusing and how do we know what or who to believe. We just keep praying and trusting this will take a turn for the better.
We were very saddened by the loss of a great man here in Sacramento. Mr. Coleman Stroud was one of the great men I had the pleasure of knowing. Kenneth and I was honored to have met Coleman and his Lady Glenda moving to Sacramento. He always greeted you with a big smile and always willing to do anything for you but wanted no help for himself, such a non-selfish man. It was our pleasure also to know his daughters, Melinda and Kim and granddaughter Katylin. A wonderful family and know Coleman will be missed by all that knew him. His brother, Harry, commented “he was the greatest” and what a true statement. Thoughts and prayers to this family and ask God to watch over and comfort them in this trying time.
I heard today there is an increase of one (1) more case of the virus in McLean County, this number seems small but to those affected it is huge to them. Prayers go out to these and also to mention again the family of Ms. June Hill who lost the battle to this dreadful virus. I know we are all tired of being cooped up in our homes, not able to visit with family and friends, but those smarter than myself decided this was the best way to stop the spread, and I want to do my part to spare you and myself and family. Kenneth and are able to keep both phones on Facebook each Sunday morning and Wednesday night for the church worships that are airing. We are blessed to have this capability to still hear his word. If possible check this out and it sure helps your day.
The city employees continue to do a great job of keeping everything going in Sacramento, at this time of chaos, they have taking on the responsibilities and allowing me to stay home and out of harm’s way. They are doing all of the things to stay protected themselves each day. I do ask them to let me know if they need anything from me or if I assist in any way. Keep them in your prayers to stay safe as they do their duties to take care of you and our city.
Again I ask you, is there anything I can do as your Mayor to help in anyway. I mentioned before, I will pick up medicine or food, or to help out where I can. We are all in this together and I hope we are shopping local to help keep our small business afloat. Hopefully, things will begin to open soon but we still need to be cautious and safe.
We are continuing to pray for those mentioned and those you know about. Prays for Lin Stringer and family, Monzel & Edna Slinker, the Leroy Pinkston family, Mischelle Nelson, James Jones, Jr, Maxine & Mike Woodburn, June & Eugene Davis, Becky Smith & family, Troy Thomas, Miles Smith, Myrtle Parm, our Pastors and their families, all those with this virus around the country, our leaders all, our county and cities, those in the hospitals, nursing homes, Sunny Acres, our small business’s Nationwide, and always for each other. If you know of anyone to add to this list just let know. We must pray for each other.
My birthday list is short and I may not know it is your birthday because I am not getting the bulletins from the churches, so let me know and I will share them with everyone. Happy Birthday goes out to Haley Underwood, Jack Traylor, Kent Clouse, Greg Rickard, Carolyn Noffsinger, Michelle Woodburn, Glenna Fulkerson, and all others celebrating this week. Hope your day is special.
Happy Anniversary to Mose & Lisa Miller, God Bless and wishing you many more.
I hope you all have a great week, stay safe out there and you might as well hear it from me, ”WASH YOUR HANDS AND DON’T TOUCH YOUR FACE.” Wear a mask and gloves to protect you and others around you. I will try to let you know if I hear any news in our city and county and keep our children in your prayers as they adjust to this new way, staying home, not seeing friends and staying out of trouble. It is hard time on them also, remember the food box at City Hall to help those in need. We received a substantial donation from a local citizen to purchase food for this box and we want to thank that person from the bottom of our hearts. This will help to continue making these foods available. God Bless this person, and here’s a shout out to you. God bless each of you this week, stay safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.