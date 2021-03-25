Hope you’re all having a great day and a great week. It’s beginning to look and feel like spring, a feeling we are so anxious about. The budding out and leafing out of some of the trees, the Easter lilies and other blooming flowers is always a good sight to see. Seems like more than ever, we are all looking forward to a change in our lives and a relief from the virus and moving on to a more life. I hope you have gotten the vaccination if that was your choice, Kenneth and I have got both vaccines and praying it is the answer to preventing the spread of this most dreadful thing. Prayers you are all doing well and all your family as well. Kenneth’s Mother is doing great, she is now counting the months until she turns 101. She calls us every day at 7:20 a.m. and talks until 7:40 a.m., then it’s time to hang up and go eat breakfast. She is such a meticulous person, and we are so blessed to have her call to start off our day.
Our church, Sacramento Baptist, is still having the 9am and 10:30am services. I know the church is still thinking of everyone and keeping these times to protect us all. This coming Sunday, March 28th, A.J. Scott will be bringing the sermon in the absence of Brother Wendell, it has been a long time since we have seen Brother A.J. Looking forward to seeing and hearing from him. In our church family, remember to pray for Sidney Jennings, Dean Miller, Mike and Maxine Woodburn, Melvin Cabbage, Doug Rickard, Ethel Smith, Becky and Richie Smith, Debbie Scott, Mary Dossett, Brother Wendell and Becky, and all you may know of needing a prayer.
Prayers for Sacramento United Methodist and CP church members and families. It is good to see all the attendance at your church and praying everyone is doing okay. Let me know of any activities you would like for me to mention and share with everyone.
The Sacramento Lodge #735 is having a country breakfast this Saturday, March 27, beginning at 7am to ?, this is a donation to the Lodge breakfast. Hope to see you there in support of the Lodge.
I know I have missed some birthdays for this month and I am sorry, this is who I have for this week and others that I missed last week, Happy birthday to Reba Hinton, Tracie Cissna, Randy Thomas, Tyler Hutchinson (belated for the 18th) David Hall, Jenny Reno, Will Logsdon, Linda Johnson, Jaclyn Hall, Judy Walker, Doris Payton, Tisa Davis, Kara Barnett Miller, Steven Payton, and all others celebrating. Hope your day is great.
Happy belated anniversary to Steven & Lori Beals celebrating the 14th. Best wishes for many more years.
Continue to pray for all those you know and pray for the families that lost loved ones in the terrible wreck in our county last week, keep each person involved in your thoughts and prayers. Pray for our Nation, Country, State, County and Cities. Prayers for all the Military Men and Women and their families. Take care and pray for our schools as they are preparing for more days off in school in the near future. Be safe and God Bless!
