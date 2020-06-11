Good morning all. Another Monday in June and seems things are still a long way from what we are used to as normal. I am happy to report I got my hair cut and colored last week and thanks to Natalie, I feel a lot better. Amazing how having your hair done makes all the difference in your mood and frame of mind. How spoiled are we? It has been a great past week, seems we accomplished a lot, Kenneth bought another tractor, not that we have more than one, he has owned more than one, sold or traded and now has another one. He enjoys buying and selling tractors, that’s ok, could be worse. If he’s happy we’re both happy, I know that is the reverse also. I hope all is well with all of you and hoping we will soon be clear of all the kayos going on in our world. Maybe the higher ups will realize they need to put God back in control and our land will be free.
Another day of in house service at Sacramento Baptist Church, this all seems to happening smoothly and we are all enjoying it. So good to wave at our family across the aisle and sharing in service together. On June 18 at 6pm, the Women’s prayer service will began in the basement for social distancing, there will no food and bring your water or favorite drink. The prayer list from the bulletin is: the lost, our Nation, Military and families, Our church-re-entry into the building, those affected by the pandemic, the unemployed, Mike Wooodburn, Dean Miller, Richie and Becky Smith, Dana And Tim Sinnett, Don Hayes, and Mark Rickard. Be sure to check on your neighbor and family, call, send a card of encouragement, and ask if they have a need.
Things at City Hall seem to be flowing very well. We are thankful for good citizens who follow the rules and don’t complain. We are doing a good job of staying safe for everyone. Thank you all. The Sacramento City Commission meeting will be held on June 15, 4:30 p.m. at the Fire Department. We will continue this while the pandemic is still at the front of our news. We are open to the public but ask you to wear a mask and obey the distancing rule, we do have it set up for this to happen.
So far the news of the other Cities in our county are doing well. We stay in touch and offer assistants if needed. The county as a whole seems to be doing a great job and considering all of you and your safety. Don’t forget to vote by June 23rd, either absentee ballot or make arrangements for other ways provided by the County Clerk.
I am still waiting to receive the bulletins from CP Church and dates to share, this is the same for the others as well, we all pray things will open up for normal services soon.
Birthdays this week are: Donella Igleheart, Linda Coleman, Patrick Clouse, Camry Woodburn, Stacy Lannum, Nikki Christian, Maekenzie Campbell, our granddaughter, Leslie Simpson, son-in-law, Deane Burdette, great-grands, Scarlet Burdette, Magnolia Burdette, Becky Baker, Jason Stringer, Karla Humphrey, Kim Duvall, and all others you know.
Happy anniversary to these: Jon Mike and Cathy Dossett, congratulations and many more.
Asking for prayers for Kenneth and myself today as it marks the 5 year day we lost our son, James Kenneth Howard, ll, we will forever remember and celebrate his life as we shared for 42 years. We know it was God’s well but the pain of losing him will last a life time. We visited his grave on Sunday, replaced flowers and spent time the only way we know. Thank you all for thinking of us at this time and every day without him.
Continue to pray for all those on the prayer list at your church and for all those suffering in any way during all this pandemic and uncertain protesting in our nation. Remember Sherry Galloway, prayers that she is going to be alright, prayers all that are sick, in the hospital, nursing homes, Sunny Acres residents and workers, Edna Bates, and everyone you know of. Take care and have a great week. Stay cool and safe. God Bless!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.