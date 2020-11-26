I want to start off by wishing each of a wonderful and safe Happy Thanksgiving, my pray is for all of us to be thankful for all our blessings we receive every day. This is an odd year to say the least, we pray each day for all those that have suffered from this virus and those that have lost their lives and/or friends and family. The numbers are so over whelming it hard to grasp the totals. Yet, we must stay thankful and trust God will show his power and take control and heal these bodies suffering and our land. We will miss all the gathers with family and friends at this time, but feel staying home and knowing we are all safer and wish to remain so.
Starting out putting Christmas decorations outside on Saturday, needed to make a trip for more stuff, too late after returning and planning to complete today. Must cooler but less windy today (Monday) and start preparing to cook the turkey and other must haves for this special holiday.
Seems most churches have gone virtual, some letting it be your choice and there is Facebook if you feel safer. That is what Kenneth and I are doing but really miss everyone in our church (Sacramento Baptist). For now there is no in house scheduled until December 6th for the Hanging of Green and then go from there.
Sacramento United Methodist church looking ahead, Community Thanksgiving services and the Christmas Cantata is coming soon, dates will be posted in bulletin, don’t forget to bring in glove and hat sets for the Christmas for Kids. There is a collections of personal items for the Mary Kendell home and still taking collections for plastic bottle tops for an outside bench.
Just an FYI, the former Blue Jay Café will be opening soon, no definite date as of now, we are very excited about this, will try to keep you posted as we hear. This will now be called Grey’s Country Café. Another local business for us to support. Stay tuned.
For all the residents of Sacramento, There has been state mandate of giving permission to collect unpaid water/sewer bills and an agreed form to sign if you need to make payment arrangements of up to 6 months to catch up. We are willing to work with all but we need help from those needing the extra time to pay arrearages as this pandemic has effected all of us. Contact City Hall or myself if you do not understand the meaning of all this.
Happy birthdays go out to my brother-in-law Michael Lucas, son Eddie, nephew Scott Campbell, Stewart Pickett, Judell Coleman, Amanda Gibson, Emma Ferguson, Kay Roberts, Jeff Gaia, Misty Level, Dana Conrad, Jaci Christian, Garrett Smith, and all others having their special day.
Happy Anniversaries to Jerry & Mary Ann Lee, Chris & Melissa Cessna, Melvin & Katherine Cabbage, congratulations to these couples and prayers for many more.
Asking for prayers for all those on the prayer list and for Ritchie and Becky Smith on the loss of their home and all belongings and thank God their lives were spared, reach out to them and see what will help them in the time of need. Others to add to the list is all the churches, pastors and families, everyone effected in anyway by the virus or other illness, our military Men & Women, our country to heal, our cities, counties and always for each other.
Again Happy Thanksgiving, be safe, eat all you want and God Bless!!
