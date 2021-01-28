Good Monday morning this 25th day of January. This what we call a real MONDAY, rainy, gloomy, and a day you would like to pull the covers over your head and let this day pass. Oh well, a really a great thought but I know you are out there working, going to school, or at home taking care of whatever needs there are. I didn’t like the sound of the forecast but realize there is nothing I can do to change it. Our Pastor at Sacramento Baptist said at the beginning of church yesterday(Sunday and we were virtual) these rains are just getting the ground ready for spring planting, sounds good to me and gives us something to look forward to. I hope you have had a good week, and hope to hear this will be a good one also. We have not been too much around the Howard house. Got the sad news that Kenneth’s brother and sister-in-law have the COVID virus in Texas. He had been to see their Mother on the day before but is always especially safe around her, gloves, mask, and no touching. She is doing great, we talk to her every morning and she says there is no problem, just missing seeing her son, he was only allowed an inside visit once a week, then has to test the next day for the visit the following week. That is when he tested positive and the next his wife tested positive also. We pray they will be well real soon, they say they feel ok, so praying their symptoms are mild throughout their quarantine. All of you be safe out there.
Still not a lot of things going on to write about. We will be having our City Commission meeting today, we are happy to announce the hiring of Tyler Hutchinson as a water and sewer person who is pursuing his license through Kentucky Rural Water and Gradd apprenticeship program. We are happy to Welcome Tyler to our City and wish him much success in obtaining his license in both Water and Sewer and stay on with the City for a very long time.
Glad to hear the schools have opened up for the A-B classes. I’m sure it helps the students getting back some normal time they get to spend in person with all their class mates. Maybe, just maybe soon the schools can open for in class on a regular basis. That’s a prayer concern for all of us.
I am happy to report that Oder of Eastern Star will resume regular meetings in February, like all other meetings, we will be happy to once again meet and look upon each other again. Most times in the past we have showed dread when it was time for a meeting, but now letting members know we are able to meet again, it has been “Ah that is so great” see you then. Guess that shows we have all had a little to shut in for a little too long. We will still be safe, wearing mask, social distancing, and the use of hand sanitizers. If you are meeting again with groups, still be safe and follow the protocol of safety.
Here are birthdays I have received to share, Kassandra Mincy, Samantha Vick, Rick Creager, Sarah Cessna, Brad Hall, Alan Woodburn, Savannah Frailley, Mary Lou Rickard, Montgomery Wright, wish these and the others you know that have a special day, a Happy Birthday!!
Happy Anniversay goes out to Troy & Laura Slinker and Brian & Emilee Miller. Congratulations to these couples and prayers for many more. God Bless each couple.
Continue to pray for all those on the prayer list and others you may know of. Prayers requested for James Jones,Jr, Rev.Jay Smith, Bishop Fairley, Myrtle Parm, Darlene Bowman, Martha Tucker, Keith Wiggins, George Blackburn, Donna Coakley, Gunther Kuhnberger, Rick Dyer, Bill Bates, Ed Hart, Karen McLean, Dora Revlett, Kitty Burden, Charlotte Chilcutt, Charlie Hinsley, Joann Emery, Clara Johnson, Allen Baize, Laila Bell, Sharon McLaughlin, Jason Pendley, Buffy Tucker Avery, Guy Patterson, Julia Devine, Bill Jones, Lauren Baggett, Emma Logsdon, Jax Lee, Dean Miller, Melvin & Katherine Cabbage, Keith Cissna, Ann Igleheart, Glenda Stroud ,Jerry & Vickie Hughes, Sharon Thurman, Monzel & Edna Slinker, those effected by the Covid Virus, our nurses, doctors, all first responders our Country, State, County and Cities, all the churches and Pastors and always for each other.
Hoping you have a great week, stay safe and let me hear from you. God Bless!
