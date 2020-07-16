Here’s hoping all of you have a great weekend and stayed cool. Around the Howard house, it was very busy. Our daughter and son-in-law came home from Tennessee on Friday to visit and help Kenneth dig 21 holes and set 21 post for a privacy fence in the back yard. Our son Eddie came to help out, and they finished all the holes and set 13 post. Today, bother-in-law came to help out in the setting of 8 post and now we wait on the fence panels to come in from Lowe’s. This has been a project Kenneth has wanted to do for a few years and finally it is now a work in progress. The fence panels are on back order for about 3 weeks. When they come in, he is ready to complete the fence. We are really thankful and blessed to have a son and son-in-law to do all the hard work. We cannot thank them enough for all the help.
I hope you have had a great week, the rain has been a welcome thing for the gardens and flowers. My garden is doing very well with all the squash, cabbage, and okra. We picked 2 red tomatoes and a handful of cherry tomatoes and enjoyed this very much. I have frozen several bags of cabbage for vegetable soup when the snow falls, and zucchini squash for zucchini bread, and yellow squash for a winter day. I hope your garden is doing well for you.
We really enjoyed having daughter Kelly and Deane being with us for several days, always a blessing to have them with us, we missed church on Sunday as they were getting ready to go home during our 9am service. Hope you have all enjoyed your Sunday service at your church. Brother Wendell came by today and see that we are ok and we were missed for the AM service. WE appreciate the concern in our absence.
I want to express feeling happy to have Tiffany Stringer (water clerk) back today from a week off. You were really missed but glad you had a great week off to do the things you need to do on the time off. We missed you and so glad you are back.
I want to send a special thanks to Magistrate Joey Lowery and the Sacramento Deposit Bank for the donation toward the purchase of 2 benches for the Sacramento Pocket Park/Walking Trail located across from City Hall. We have also purchased a picnic table for the same and hoping everyone enjoys this. We are waiting on a sign with the name and rules to post at the site and looking at the placing of a privacy fence on the right side of the park to bring beauty to the park. I would love to hear from those using this walking area and hoping there is enjoyment there.
Dee’s Florist in Sacramento is open under new owners, Blooming ETC owned and operated by Lisa Payton and daughter, Amanda Crick. Please check this out for your flower needs.
Wishing those of you celebrating a birthday a best day ever, Happy Birthday to Jimmy Igleheart, John Butler, Brett Burton, and a Happy Anniversary to Richie & Becky Smith. Congratulations and many more years to come.
I know this is a shorter article than usual, but I have been missing out on the church bulletins for some time, and hope to begin receiving these soon.
Continue to pray for all those on the prayer list at your church and to all those you know of and all the unspoken. Prayers for Melvin Hallford, Jimmy Rickard, Dean Miller, Mike Woodburn, all the churches and Pastors, our county, country, cities and our Military Men & Women, Sherry Gallaway, and all those in the hospitals and nursing homes and all the around the country affected by the COVID 19. We all pray for a cure to stop to deaths of so many. We must all pray our country will be healed and our people saved. Have a great week and God bless.
