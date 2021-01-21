Well, here I am again. I seem to be getting very little information and happenings as of lately. Of course, we will plan that on COVID-19, which is the blame of most things these days. I know like yourself, are so ready to return to the normal way of things, if that is even possible. Our world as we knew it 10 months or so has changed be on measures. I’m almost certain this will not have a lot of effect on me, except not being able to be with family and friends and giving all those hugs. Just setting thinking of the good ole days.
If you haven’t heard the Gray’s Country Café is open and doing a great business here in Sacramento, also another shout out to the fairly new florist “Bloom’s ETC, and of course the Nat’s on Main. These are new businesses in Sacramento we are all so proud of. If you’re reading this and haven’t checked these out, do so soon.
We are still missing all the services at our church, Sacramento Baptist, they are still having the 9am and 10:30 a.m. services. Kenneth and I have not returned to in house in several weeks, I guess just waiting on the number of cases here in McLean County to drop, and we do tune in on Facebook each morning. Not the same and our intent is to return real soon. Wishing all of our church family all the best and to be safe, and to our pastor, Brother Wendell and Mrs. Becky.
The Sacramento United Methodist Church is still collecting personal items for the Mary Kendell home, and collecting plastic bottle tops for an outside bench. Put these on your list of things to do. There is still a need for the Food Pantry to help serve the people of need in our community.
A special request for prayer for the Mayor of Island, Vickie Hughes and her husband Jerry. Jerry is in the hospital in Louisville and had surgery today and must stay there for about a week and a long recovery at home. Keep theme in your thoughts and prayers along with the following: Randy Salee, James Jones Jr, Gunther Kuhnberger, Kenneth Howard, Myrtle Parm, Martha Tucker, Keith Wiggins, George Blackburn and family, Sherri Revlett Ahaus, Donna Coakley, Connie Pruden, Rick Dyer, Bill Bates, Ed Hart, Dora Revlett, Karen McLean, Kitty Burden, Charlotte Chilcutt, Charlie Hinsley, Joann Emery, Clara Johnson, Tutsie Turley, Allen Bayes, Laila Bell, Gallegos Family, Sharon McLaughlin, Jason Pendley, Buffy Tucker Avery, Guy Patterson, Julia Devine, Bill Jones, Mary Edith Johnson, Shirley Revlett family, Melvin & Katherine Cabbage, Dean Miller, Mike & Maxine Woodburn, Johnny & Penny Vickers and Penny’s father, all our churches and pastors. Monzel & Edna Slinker, Ann Igleheart, and please continue to pray for our country, State, county, and cities as we make an attempt to move forward for all our sakes. Pray for all the National leaders, State and Local leaders, that we make the right decisions for our Bother’s and Sister’s no matter the party they represent. God sees all.
If you see these birthday guys and gals out, “wish them a happy special day,” Pam Jennings, Jeremy Lee, and some I have missed that have passed, Margret Bullock, Derek Browder, and all other celebrating. Happy Birthday!
Congratulations again to Dereck & Whitney Browder on the arrival of a beautiful baby girl, Jan. 12, Reagan Layne Browder, 8 pounds 9 ounces, 21-1/2 inches. Welcome Ms. Reagan to Sacramento and we love you! Congratulation to big Brother Easton and Mom & Dad and of course, grandparents, Mary Dossett, and Jerry & Mary Browder.
Wishing all of a great and safe week, let me hear from you with some news to share, God Bless!
(0) comments
