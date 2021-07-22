When it comes to flowers, I am the epitome of naivety. I have no expertise whatsoever in the plant world. All I see are red, blue and yellow.
A couple of weeks ago, as I passed the glass door that goes out into the porch area, I heard my wife talking. Not wanting to interfere, I assumed she was talking to our neighbors. That happens quite a bit. I’m not saying it’s in the area of “gossip,” but it comes very close.
Trying to listen, I heard her say, “Oh, you look so beautiful today.”
That caught my attention. I’ve never heard the neighbors talk about being beautiful. So I just shrugged it off as neighborhood nonsense.
A day later, as I was passing the door, I heard her say, “Don’t you worry about the rain. I’ll take care of you.”
Then she said something curious, “I’ll be careful, and promise this will not hurt; it is something that I need to do.”
Then I heard, clip, clip, clip.
“See,” I heard her say very lovingly, “I told you that it wouldn’t hurt. So now you’re going to look a lot more beautiful.”
My dilemma was, shall I walk away and pretend I haven’t heard anything? Or, should I go out and find out for myself what was going on?
I have the philosophy that once you step into a puddle of water, you can never unstep.
Then I heard, “Don’t worry, little friend, I’ll get to you soon.”
At this point, I’ve had enough. No matter what it cost me, I was going to find out what was going on.
I opened the door and stepped out on to the porch, and said, “Who are you talking to?”
She looked at me, gave me one of her contagious smiles, and said, “I’m talking to my flowers. Aren’t they beautiful?”
Being a husband for as long as I have been, I know what it’s like to be in a position where you don’t know what to say. Unfortunately, this was not one of them.
For anybody to talk to flowers was pretty silly as far as I was concerned.
After a short pause, I responded, “Do they ever talk back?”
Laughing for a moment, she replied, “Silly boy, they’re flowers, and flowers don’t talk.”
She then went back to her flowers, and I could hear her still talking to them. Evidently, her talking to them was working out because all of the flowers were blooming quite beautifully.
I can understand talking to a dog or a cat or even a horse. But when you talk to a flower, it just doesn’t make sense to me.
On further reflection, if talking to flowers is beneficial to their growth, who in the world am I to question that. The end result is the flower, and that’s what we appreciate.
As I was pondering this, I decided to look up some Scripture along this line, and I found one that blessed my heart. “The flowers appear on the earth; the time of the singing of birds is come, and the voice of the turtle is heard in our land” (Song of Solomon 2:12).
I guess from my wife’s point of view, the delicacy and fragrance of a blossoming flower are in the voice that comforts it. When God speaks to me, I also blossom.
Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, 1471 Pine Road, Ocala, FL 34472. He lives with his wife in Silver Springs Shores. Call him at 352-216-3025 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.
