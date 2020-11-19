Happy Thanksgiving McLean County! With the year we had, we all have a lot to be thankful for! The McLean County Chamber appreciates the support we have received from each of you.
Sharon Walker of Computer Networking Services and myself are co-Chairman of the first ever, MCLEAN COUNTY UNITED WAY Campaign. You will start seeing yard signs and other things to bring your attention to giving to non-profits in the County. On Dec.1st, it is GIVING TUESDAY for any nonprofit in our county, if they have signed up. Please go to United Way of the Ohio Valley, click on McLean County and donate, from 12:00 midnight to 11.:59 PM, to a nonprofit in our county. If you would like more information about United Way or want to get involved, please call Sharon at 270-499-0752 or myself at 270-836-5523.
McLean County Chamber is hopeful to have in person meetings starting in January and if not, we will do Zoom meetings with a Speaker each month. Check our Facebook page for the newest information.
May each of you have a wonderful and thankful Thanksgiving!
