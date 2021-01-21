The following students from McLean County were put on the Fall 2020 Dean’s List for the academic semester:
BEECH GROVENoah Dalton Baldwin, James Paul Cross, Nat C. Howard, Madison Kylie Warren
ISLAND
Olivia R. Abney, Madison Candace Blades, Isaac Kyle Calvert, Whitley Grace Patterson
LIVERMORE
Hannah JoBeth Roberts
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
