Republican 1st District Rep. James Comer visited McLean County on Monday to speak with newly elected Judge-Executive Curtis Dame to discuss the county’s needs and how he might be helpful in addressing them.
“I just wanted to spend time with the new county judge, with Curtis. I’ve known Curtis a long time, but I haven’t had a chance to talk to him since he got elected,” Comer said. “I always block off off time ... any time I get a new county judge, to just sit in their office and listen to them and see what I can do to be helpful.”
While in the county, Comer also toured Seymour Farms greenhouse and spoke with owners Andy and Gabby Seymour about what they are growing and how the greenhouse functions.
Comer, a Republican, has served as representative for Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District — which includes a large portion of Western Kentucky — since Nov. 2016 and will be up for reelection in November this year.
He currently serves on three different congressional committees, which include the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Education and Labor, and Agriculture.
Comer is also a member of the Congressional Second Amendment Caucus and has been outspoken about his opposition to further gun control and proposed Red Flag laws being discussed in the Kentucky General Assembly this month.
“There’s a movement in Washington, especially in the House of Representatives, to try to pass more gun control, to pass more red flag laws, and I’m opposed to that,” Comer said during his visit. “I strongly support the Second Amendment.”
He said the issue is not a Republican versus Democrat issue, but rather an urban versus rural issue as urban areas have higher crime rates and are not as exposed to firearms as those living in rural areas, making urban residents more likely to support gun control than rural residents.
Comer cited Louisville as one of Kentucky’s leading cities in support of gun control with both Republicans and Democrats vying for Red Flag laws and other forms of gun control.
He said there are already laws in place to keep dangerous criminals from owning guns and proposed red flag laws allow a county judge to confiscate a person’s firearms based on hearsay without due-process. He said he considers this a clear violation of individual rights and he is proud to see a wave of counties in Kentucky and other states standing up to protect their Second Amendment rights.
“I’m glad there’s an uprising taking place in Kentucky, Virginia — a lot of states where law-abiding citizens are demanding politicians respect the Constitution and respect the Second Amendment,” he added.
Comer said congress has multiple trade agreements in the works that will be beneficial to American farmers, including those in the Western Kentucky region.
“We just modified the … United States, Mexico, Canada Trade Agreement. That’s a big deal for agriculture, which is the big industry here,” he said. “I think we’re getting close to having some pretty good trade deals that will benefit American farmers and farmers in this region.”
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
