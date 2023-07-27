A new face to McLean County has been seen over the past month over at services at both the Calhoun and Rumsey United Methodist churches with Bro. Philip Webster taking on the reins as the new pastor.
Webster, 31, has taken over the position last held by Bro. Ken Berggren for 20 years, who recently retired in June.
A native of Michigan, Webster said getting into the secular world as a profession was always a hope of his.
“Church was my favorite place. It’s where I wanted to be,” he said. “My heroes growing up were pastors. I couldn’t speak because of dyslexia until I was about 7, but my earliest memories of speaking were setting up all my stuffed animals (and) just lining them up, preaching whatever the pastor had preached ….
“Preaching was just something that I always enjoyed.”
Webster became involved early on in church “as much as I could” such as volunteering for Sunday school among other ways.
“That was just part of my life growing up,” he said.
Webster, one of 10 children, was the first in his family to pursue higher education and received an associate’s degree from St. Clair County Community College before heading off to Spring Arbor University.
But Webster decided to try something different at first during his undergrad year.
“Even though I had the call of being a pastor, at the time I was young and wanted to do my own thing and I figured I’d be a teacher (for) special (education),” he said.
He quickly found out that teaching wasn’t the right fit.
“(By the) first class, God made it very obvious I was to be a pastor; so I switched majors,” Webster said, “and there managed to be an open seat in every single one of my classes that I needed for pastoral ministry.”
Shortly after making the switch in majors, Webster began a pastoral internship where he was able to regularly preach every week, which he called this time in his life “very affirming.”
Upon graduation, Webster initially had his sights set on attending Regent University to get a master’s in English as a second language in order to become a missionary.
But God had other plans.
“... Just as I was getting ready to leave during my final semester (of undergrad) …, God made it very clear that he did not want me to go to Regent,” Webster said.
After speaking with his professors in the theology department, Webster was asked and encouraged to think about attending seminary.
Webster wasn’t sure where to go until he confided in a “dear friend” and mentor who had been with Webster through “a lot of my life journey.”
“He knew that there are seasons in my life (where) there’s anthems, that God normally brings a song into my life; and that’s kind of like my call to worship …,” Webster said. “And he asked me and (asked), ‘What’s on your heart? What’s the song in your heart right now?’ ”
After Webster responded that the Charles Wesley hymn “And Can It Be That I Should Gain” was in his head the day he found that it wasn’t in the cards to be a missionary, his mentor laughed.
“... He said, ‘Well, that’s the fight song of the Asbury Theological Seminary,’ ” Webster said, “He said, ‘I think you need to go there.’ ”
Webster “tasked God” on the motion when he contacted the seminary by inquiring about if the choir needed a tenor singer.
At first, Webster was told from the seminary personnel that they were unsure if a choir was still in existence before getting transferred over to the president’s wife.
Within hours, Webster received an email that the seminary had been looking to get the choir back together.
“They said, ‘Yeah, we’ve been praying for a tenor for a little while now. Would that be your position?’ ” Webster said.
Eventually, Webster found himself at Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore and graduated with a master’s in divinity in 2021 along with a master’s in leadership this past May.
Since arriving in McLean, Webster said he’s been enjoying this new journey.
“There’s a night-and-day difference between when people are loved well. The previous churches I was at for close to two years had not been loved well; and so when you come into a toxic environment, most of your time is just building trust with the congregation to trust you as a pastor,” he said. “... Coming here, … (these churches) have been loved well by the previous pastor; and so because of it, I have been welcomed incredibly well.”
Jimmy VanCleve, administrative board chair for Calhoun United Methodist Church, said Webster has been fitting in without issue.
“... Phil has been very energetic,” he said, “and I can’t say there was anything about Bro. Ken that I didn’t like, because I did; he was a great guy … and we just all loved him. But Bro. Phil (has) come in with a whole new attitude, a whole new set of energy and has really livened the place up.
“It’s refreshing, and we just all love him. He’s got a different style of preaching; he’s got a different style of singing and even leadership …. It’s fun going through (this) process with him.”
One of Webster’s objectives is to foster collaboration such as meeting regularly with VanCleve about church events, having one-on-one coffee meetings with individuals and making contact with others via phone call.
“... The people here want to collaborate,” he said. “They want to bring their gifts and talents into it.”
VanCleve said the church has been a “home away from home” for a number of familial generations and hopes to see Webster flourish as the church looks to recover from a hiatus of in-person service during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
“My hope and desire … is that Phil can bring his charisma in and build our church back,” he said. “I remember when (the Calhoun) church (was) seeing 150 or more every Sunday, and now we have 25 to 30 in attendance ….”
Regarding the year ahead, Webster has sights set on accomplishing relational and spiritual goals.
“... By the time the year is done, I want to have eaten lunch with every family in the church. … People in the church should know what my favorite color is by the end of the year, and I should know what hopes, and fears and dreams are of my congregants,” he said. “... I’m just very much in awe of how we all relate to the work that the spirit is doing; that God is working His kingdom in our lives out, and we get a partner pulling that kingdom into fulfillment and a fullness with each other.
“What I’m hoping for in a year is a place where we feel comfortable working with each other and with what the Holy Spirit is doing for us.”
