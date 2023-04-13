LIVERMORE — Connie Morris, 66, of Livermore, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Connie Sue Fulkerson was born Feb. 11, 1957 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Walter Douglas and Ruby Corene Hibdon Fulkerson, was a 1975 graduate of McLean County High School and was married to Dennis Michael Morris July 16, 1977. Connie worked in banking operations for 24 years, worked for the Department of Human Services in Oklahoma and retired as a middle school secretary. She was a member of Minooka United Methodist Church in Illinois. Connie was active in her church and several civic organizations, including having served as a Boy Scout leader for several years. In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by three brothers, James Parvin “Jamie” Fulkerson, Douglas Harrison “Buddy” Fulkerson and David Baxter Fulkerson; and by a nephew, Sammy Thomasson.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Dennis Morris; a son, Michael Morris (Greer Johnson) of Shorewood, Illinois; a daughter, Olivia Morris (Blake Farmer) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Beau, Kynlee, Violet, and Estelle; a brother, Randy Atherton (Vicki) of Bowling Green; and a sister, Martha Thomasson (Melvin) of Livermore.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Revs. Sarah Hong and Tab Cook officiating. Burial will be in the Richland Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Connie’s family from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and from 8-10 a.m. Friday at Musters in Livermore.
Connie’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 10 a.m. Friday.
The Connie Morris family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Richland Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Jack Burden; 650 Hicks Road; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Connie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
