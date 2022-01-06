County citizens and small businesses are joining together to help a family get through a long road ahead.
Community members of Island, along with Bridge View Pizzeria and Midnight Momma Sweets & More in Calhoun, are joining forces for a “Cookies for a Cause” fundraiser for Stephen (Bubbie) Hill, 24, who lives on the Calhoun-Utica line, who was involved in a motor vehicle accident on December 17.
Cookie orders will be open from Jan. 3 to Jan. 14. Cookies will be available for pickup after 6 p.m. at the pizzeria, 255 W Main St. Suite C, on Jan. 21.
Cookies are on sale for $10, with flavors ranging from chocolate chip, peanut butter, snickerdoodle and sugar. Each cookie is a round 9-inch shape with an icing border.
The son of Eric and Mischele Hill, owners of Bridge View Pizzeria, Bubbie Hill was traveling eastbound on Ashbyburg Road in Moseleyville at about 7:30 a.m. According to the Daviess County Sheriff Department’s traffic collision report, on-scene evidence indicated that Bubbie Hill crossed over the center line while driving a 1989 Suzuki Sidekick, striking Shaunisha Martindale, 37, of Owensboro in the left front of her 2015 Jeep Cherokee, causing her vehicle to overturn.
The police report states that a slight left curve in the road and wet road conditions may have contributed to the crash, as tire marks and the debris field indicated the location of the initial impact.
Martindale reported no serious injury on the scene, but Bubbie Hill did not recall what occurred, and he had to be extricated out of his vehicle when he started feeling pain in his legs when he started to be removed from the vehicle. Bubbie Hill was transported by EMS to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
“I remember (that) I was in the passenger seat of my vehicle and … there was, I think, a volunteer firefighter was in the back of me trying to keep me calm and telling me that the ambulance was on its way and told me I was in a bad wreck,” Bubbie Hill said. “...I don’t even remember hitting anybody ….”
Bubbie Hill sustained severe injuries, including two broken legs at the femur along with a broken neck, which required same-day surgery. He stayed at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for about two weeks before being discharged.
Since being out of the hospital, Bubbie Hill has been keen on trying to get back to normal. Teresa Hill, Bubbie Hill’s grandmother, said that he took eight steps on Dec. 29. As of Jan. 3, Bubbie Hill said that he has been able to walk 25 feet by himself, with the assistance of a walker. He said that pain has subsided, but that he’s experiencing more stiffness and tightness in his legs.
His motivation to get better is simple.
“My daughter,” Bubbie Hill said.
“I’m just glad to have him here,” Tori Hill said.
Bubbie Hill and his wife Tori Hill have a one-year-old daughter, Addie Hill, who celebrated her birthday the same day as her father’s accident. Addie Hill was diagnosed at birth with Pompe disease, a rare condition that occurs in about one in every 40,000 births, which is often fatal due to the likelihood of disabling the heart and skeletal muscles and is caused by mutations in a gene that makes an enzyme called acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA), according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS).
Upon hearing about the accident, Tim Sheppard, board director of the McLean County History Museum & Regional Family Research Center and employee of the Island post office, located across the street from Bridge View Pizzeria, and his wife Vicki Ventura wanted to help out the Hills anyway they could.
“We were supposed to have a fundraiser for the museum for the month of January, and when this happened, Vicki mentioned, ‘Hey, what about checking to see if we can switch and do a fundraiser for (Bubbie) and do the museum later in the year, if possible,” Sheppard said.
Sheppard was already joining forces with Samantha Hatfield, owner of Midnight Momma Sweets & More, for the museum’s fundraiser. When Sheppard asked Hatfield about the potential switch, it was a no brainer.
“Samantha was up for making that change,” Sheppard said. “And (we were willing) to forgo our thing to help (Bubbie) out.”
“It feels good,” Hatfield said. “It makes me feel like I’m actually able to give back to the community. …I was ready to do what I could to help.”
From the funds raised from “Cookies for a Cause,” $7 of each order will go straight to Bubbie Hill to help pay for his and his daughter’s medical expenses, along with helping the family with their living expenses.
“(I’m) very thankful,” Bubbie Hill said.
“It’s hard, but we are grateful for the community,” Tori Hill said.
Mischele Hill is also grateful for the community of Island coming together to help out her family during this time, particularly pointing out Sheppard, Ventura and community member Scott Hillard.
“I’m very thankful and overwhelmed by (the support),” Mischele Hill said. “Island is such a small community, but everybody is so close knit that when they see somebody in need, they’re the first ones to jump in and help do it. That means a lot, because we don’t live in Island — our business is there, but that is our hometown … and that is our family now too. We support them, and they support us.”
Though Bubbie Hill, who recently started a new job in maintenance, was told that he may be out of work for about a year, he feels otherwise.
“That’s what they say, but I’ll be back,” Bubbie Hill said. “I’ll be back sooner than that.”
With 2022 just starting, Bubbie Hill is looking to return to some type of normalcy and “continuing on.”
To order cookies for the fundraiser, visit facebook.com/midnightmommasweets. Visitors can comment under the “Cookies for a Cause” post by listing their desired flavor and quantity, along with an email address for invoicing.
Paper order forms are also available at Bridge View Pizzeria. People are also able to contact Hatfield directly at 270-499-0524 to place their order.
Cash or checks that are made out to Midnight Momma Sweets & More will also be accepted when ordering.
All payments are due at order closing on Jan. 14.
“For $10, you’re going to help a family that really needs the help,” Sheppard said.
A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help out Bubbie Hill and his family. If interested in donating, visit https://gofund.me/45944323.
