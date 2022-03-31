The McLean County High School baseball team is currently 3-2 after a win at home and a loss on the road last week. The Cougars shut out Whitesville Trinity 10-0 in just four and a half innings on March 21 and came up short 8-3 against Owensboro High School on March 25.
The Cougar defense made quick work of the Raiders last Monday with three up and three down in three innings and no runner making it past second base in the other two innings.
McLean County got the offense going right off the bat with a double by Larkin and a triple by Whitaker to help score five runs in the first inning. A double by Mitchuson in the second set up another run scored and the Cougars chalked up four more in the fourth frame.
Freshman Ayden Rice was hot on the mound and pitched the Cougars to victory with 11 first pitch strikes. The right-hander allowed one hit and zero runs, striking out six and walking one.
Threes were lucky for HB Whitaker as he went 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple and three RBIs to lead McLean County in hits. Mitchuson had the most stolen bases with two.
The Cougars were sure-handed in the field and had zero errors in the game. First baseman Whitaker had the most chances in the field with seven, six putouts and one assist.
“Ayden pitched his tail off tonight,” said head coach Heath Hicks. “From his first warmup pitch, you could tell he was feeling it. He filled the zone, trusted his defense, and they backed him up. It was a great performance all around.”
Hicks loved the hot start the Cougars had offensively.
“We came out aggressive as a whole 1-9, kept the pressure on, and we have to continue doing just that to have sustained success this season,” he said.
McLean County got down early against the Red Devils last Friday, but fought back to stay in it until the end. The first two outs in the game for the Cougar defense were quick. Pitcher Kamden Level picked off a runner at first with a throw to HB Whitaker and then immediately struck out the batter at the plate.
Owensboro was up 4-0 by the end of the second frame, but the Cougars scored three runs in the third with big bats by HB Whitaker and Cruz Lee to stay alive. The Cougar defense shut down Owensboro to end the fourth with a double play. Second baseman Ayden Rice scooped up a grounder and made the throw to first to get the batter.
Whitaker then zinged the ball to Connor Mitchuson behind the plate for the double play. The Red Devils answered back in the final innings to take the win 8-3 over McLean.
Kamden Level took the loss for the Cougars. The right-hander allowed three hits and four runs over three innings, striking out five.
McLean County tallied nine hits in the game with Lee and Level each collecting multiple knocks. Lee led with three hits in four at bats, pushing in two RBIs and stealing both of the two bases for McLean.
Mitchuson served behind the plate the entire game and had the most chances in the field with 11. Mitchuson had putouts with all 11 and made zero errors.
The Cougars were at home and away earlier this week and will host Union County tonight, March 31. The first pitch against the Braves is at 5:30 p.m. McLean County will travel to Florida to participate in the Fort Walton Beach Bash over spring break next week.
