The McLean County High School baseball team had a couple losses at home last week before a win on the road. The Cougars fell 11-5 to Apollo on April 28 before coming up short against Trigg County 11-8 last Friday on Senior Night.
McLean County traveled to Madisonville-North Hopkins on Saturday and brought home an 8-5 win over the Maroons.
An early lead for the Eagles sealed the fate for the Cougars last Thursday at home. McLean County had a slow start at the plate and there was not enough time to recover before Apollo took the win 11-5.
Jax Lee took the loss for the Cougars. Lee allowed five hits and six runs over four innings, striking out five and walking zero. Hayden Hudson and Corbin Martin pitched in relief.
Cruz Lee had a double in the game. Kamden Level, Taylor Trogden, Will Logsdon, Corbin Martin and Jax Lee also collected one hit each for McLean County.
Head coach Heath Hicks was impressed with the young pitchers in the game for the Cougars.
“Jax, Hayden and Corbin battled like crazy on the mound to keep us in this one, only allowing two earned runs against one of the better teams in the area. I was very proud of how they fought,” Hicks said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t back them up in the field. We were just as good as or better than Apollo in two of the three phases tonight, but you have to play well in all three to beat quality teams and we didn’t bring it defensively.”
The Cougars battled hard for a win on Senior Night, but came up short after a tough fight against the Wildcats. Trigg County pulled ahead a little early in the game, but McLean County stayed in it and narrowed the gap before a final push by the Wildcats sealed the win 11-8.
Taylor Trogden took the loss for the Cougars. Trogden threw 13 first pitch strikes over two innings, allowing eight hits and five runs. Cruz Lee pitched in relief with 11 first pitch strikes of his own. Lee gave up six runs on five hits and struck out four batters.
McLean County tallied eight hits with Connor Mitchuson and HB Whitaker serving up two each to lead the Cougars. Whitaker had two doubles and pushed in three RBIs. Mitchuson also had a double in the game. Zane Decker led the team with two stolen bases.
Hicks shared that Trigg County came out swinging the bats well and probably squared it up as good as anyone they have faced this year.
“But, I loved the resolve our guys showed tonight. We didn’t play perfect by any means, but our guys showed some fire that hasn’t always been there this season, and I’m excited to see what we look like tomorrow and beyond.”
While Hicks was disappointed that they could not pull it out for the seniors, he stated, “That was a wild game and I guarantee they will never forget their Senior Night.”
The Cougars started strong against Madisonville-North Hopkins last Saturday with a triple by Tyler Larkin at the top of the lineup. Connor Mitchuson then followed immediately with a double on the first pitch and scored Larkin. Hits by Cruz Lee, Will Logsdon, Taylor Trogden, Mason Lovell and a sacrifice bunt by Jax Lee followed with several runs scored as McLean County went all the way through their batters.
Larkin came back up and popped a double that scored the final two of seven runs in the first inning. A triple by Logsdon started the second inning and the Cougars protected their lead for the remainder of the game, ending with an 8-5 victory over the Maroons.
Kamden Level earned the win on the mound for McLean County. The pitcher had 13 first pitch strikes and surrendered zero runs on five hits over four and a third innings, striking out two.
Ayden Rice started the game for the Cougars. The right-hander allowed four hits and five runs over two and two-thirds innings, striking out two.
McLean County had 12 hits and seven stolen bases in the game. Tyler Larkin went 4-for-5 at the plate to lead the Cougars and also had the most stolen bases with three.
Defensively, the Cougars had a good night including a double play. Shortstop Will Logsdon scooped up a grounder and flipped it to Cruz Lee on second. Lee made the out and immediately shot it to HB Whitaker at first for the double play.
Mason Lovell had the most chances in the field with seven. He had four putouts, three assists and zero errors. Connor Mitchuson served behind the plate all seven innings with zero errors and allowed no passed balls.
This was a big win for the team, according to Hicks. “We came out attacking the ball from the jump and definitely saw a carryover in the energy from the night before. Tyler has been a spark plug for us all year—when he starts hot, we tend to get things rolling, and that’s what happened. It was a difficult day for pitchers, as it was a very tight zone, but our guys battled throughout and the defense backed them up to get the win over a quality Madisonville squad.”
The Cougars traveled to Webster County earlier this week and are scheduled to play at Ohio County tonight, May 5, for a game at 5:30 p.m. McLean County will host the Daviess County Panthers on Saturday with the first pitch at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.