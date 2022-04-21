The McLean County High School baseball team had a loss and a big win on the road last week. The Cougars fell 12-6 to Owensboro Catholic on April 12 in the first round of the 3rd Region All “A” Classic held in Owensboro. McLean County bounced back with a solid 18-3 victory over Russellville on April 15.
The Cougars were ahead of the Aces 3-2 at the end of the first inning, but Owensboro Catholic jumped out front over the next two frames. After two scoreless innings, the Aces plated three more runs to make it 12-3. Although McLean County doubled their score in the final frame, it was not enough to overcome the earlier deficit and the Cougars came up short 12-6.
Ayden Rice took the loss for McLean County. The righty went one inning, allowing six runs on four hits. Taylor Trogden and Hayden Hudson each pitched in relief.
HB Whitaker went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs to lead the Cougars in hits. Whitaker stole the only base for McLean and also had the most chances in the field with eight. The first baseman had no errors with all eight putouts.
Despite the loss, head coach Heath Hicks was happy with how the team responded after having a tough week in Florida.
“We came out aggressive and played all seven innings, together, against one of the best teams in the state; we out-hit them actually,” Hicks said. “We have to value the baseball more, as our errors proved costly, but I think we showed ourselves that we can compete with anyone.”
The Cougars came out of the gate hot in Russellville last Friday and sealed the win in just five innings. McLean County racked up runs while holding the Panthers off the plate entirely in the first three frames. A huge offensive onslaught was served up by the Cougars in the fourth with 12 runs scored.
Connor Mitchuson started off with a line drive to right field, scoring two runs. HB Whitaker then shot a double to center that plated two more. A grounder by Ayden Rice and a walk by Mason Lovell pushed in a couple runs before Mitchuson picked a different spot in the outfield and racked up two more RBIs. Whit Searcy got on base with a dropped third strike, scoring a run and three more walks pushed runners across the plate to wrap up the big inning for McLean.
Jax Lee was the winning pitcher for the Cougars and had 10 first pitch strikes. The southpaw allowed two hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out five and walking zero. Hayden Hudson threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. The right-hander allowed no runs and zero hits while striking out five.
McLean County tallied 10 hits on the day. HB Whitaker went 4-for-4 to lead the Cougars at the plate. Whitaker had two doubles, four RBIs and scored twice. Connor Mitchuson also had four RBIS with three hits in the game. McLean County scattered the chalk with eight stolen bases. Whitaker and Tyler Larkin each had two.
Connor Mitchuson served behind the plate and had the most chances in the field with five. The catcher allowed no passed balls and zero stolen bases.
“We came out and took care of business,” Hicks said. “We showed some impatience early at the plate, but made the adjustments to stretch the game out in the fourth. Jax and Hayden both did an excellent job of filling the zone early and often. The top of the order stayed red hot, and that’s the kind of production we need every night.”
The Cougars will travel to Muhlenberg County tonight, April 21, and then host the Mustangs in Calhoun on Friday. Both games begin at 5:30 p.m.
