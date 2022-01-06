Cougar football team celebrates 2021 season

The McLean County High School football team had its 2021 season banquet on December 9.
The team enjoyed a meal with the coaches and families at the high school before several awards were given to recognize accomplishments this season. Letterman jackets were also given to players who earned them last season.
The team posted a 4-6 record and was ranked No. 1 in average sacks per game in Class 2A, with 31 sacks in 10 games.
Head coach Zach Wagner holds the most coaching wins in school history with 48.
A new school record was set this season for the longest pass and reception for a touchdown. Ayden Rice threw to Elijah Baldwin for a 91-yard scoring play. Brodie Cline tied the school record for the most touchdown passes in a single game with three. Brady Dame also tied the school record for most touchdown receptions in a single game with three.
The following awards were presented to players: Best Running Back: Lucas Mauzy; Best Wide Receiver: Brady Dame; Best Offensive Lineman: Cameron Dukes; Best Defensive Lineman: Wes Wells; Best Linebacker: Noah Coleman; Best Defensive Back: Elijah Baldwin; Best Special Teams: Edwin Millay; Pancake Award: 1st Cameron Dukes, 2nd Lucas Mauzy; Most Improved: Preston Morris; Team MVP: Wes Wells; and Bill Scott Award: Tyler Harberson.
The following players earned a varsity letter this season: Brodie Cline, James Haerle, Brady Dame, Ayden Rice, Isaiah Algood, Will Taylor, Edwin Millay, Zach Clayton, Elijah Baldwin, Nolan Blade, Preston Morris, Caleb Stein, Colton Free, Noah Coleman, Cody Wilson, Ethan Crowe, Tyler Harberson, Cole Crumbaker, Cameron Dukes, Wes Wells, Coby Dant, Whit Searcy, Ethan Todd, Drake Walker, Landen Goodwin, Phoenix Stevens, Jacob Capps and Lucas Mauzy.
Several postseason awards were also noted locally on the 2021 season for the Cougars. Cameron Dukes was named to the Messenger-Inquirer All-Area First Team for offensive line. Brady Dame was named to the Messenger-Inquirer All-Area Second Team for wide receiver. Wes Wells was named to the Messenger-Inquirer All-Area Second Team for defensive line.
Dame was named to the 102.7 The Game ESPN Owensboro first team offense. Wes Wells was named to the 102.7 The Game ESPN Owensboro second team defense. Cameron Dukes and Lucas Mauzy received honorable mention in offense, and James Haerle received honorable mention in defense for 102.7 The Game ESPN Owensboro.
After a short break over the holidays, the Cougars will resume off-season work this week to begin preparation for next season. Weightlifting is in full swing with plans to attend area competitions beginning next month.
