The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team competed in the 10th District Tournament at Muhlenberg County High School last week. The Cougars won 50-41 over Ohio County in the first round on Feb. 22. McLean County advanced to the championship game on Feb. 24 where the Cougars fell 59-47 to the Mustangs and finished the tournament as District runners-up.
Clay Brawner was named to the All-Academic Team for the 10th District Tournament. Jaxon Floyd and Brady Dame were both named to the All-Tournament Team.
Jaxon Floyd opened up strong for the Cougars against the Eagles last Tuesday in Greenville. Floyd scored eight points in the first quarter, including an uncontested shot from near the half-court line at the buzzer that busted up a tie and ended the first period with McLean ahead 12-9.
The second quarter was a battle as the Eagles tied it up and the Cougars pulled away again four different times. Cruz Lee swooped in, stole a pass from under the Eagles’ basket and went coast to coast for a layup over a defender.
McLean County passed the ball quickly around the court before Brodie Cline assisted Dame at the basket.
Dame then went through several defenders in the paint for a bucket before assisting Floyd with a three-pointer from the wing. Dame and Floyd made an encore performance of the triple point play and Floyd added another deuce. A shot by Ohio County at the buzzer ended the half with a score of 26-26.
The Cougars went to work in the second half to gain control of the game and they succeeded. Dame grabbed several rebounds and muscled up against defenders for one basket after another.
Cline went in for a layup and Floyd drove the baseline for two. Dame cleared the way to the rim by backing up against several defenders before giving an assist to Ward.
Lee, Ward, Floyd and Dame all added points from the line to help punch the ticket to the championship game with a 50-41 win over the Eagles.
Jaxon Floyd led McLean with quadruple threes and a total of 20 points, two rebounds and an assist. Brady Dame hit 7-of-8 from the line and had 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Evan Ward had five points, six rebounds and two blocks. Cruz Lee had four points, six boards, two steals and an assist.
Brodie Cline had a basket and two assists. James Haerle had a rebound and a steal. Carter Riley and Caleb Stein each grabbed a rebound.
“We played really well and this was one of our better games this year from start to finish,” shared head coach Darren Lynam. “We had a valiant effort out of everyone. Jaxon played exceptionally well the first half when Brady was out some with foul trouble. And when Brady was in there he played really well, especially the second half and fourth quarter when we finally got control of the game. He just took over the fourth quarter with his post play, ball handling, and rebounding.”
The Cougars fell behind early against Muhlenberg County in the championship game last Thursday, but dialed it up to stay within eight or less for the entire first half.
Brodie Cline dribbled up to a defender and then shot around him with a quick drive to the basket. Brady Dame split defenders and put one off the window for two. Evan Ward gave an assist to Cline coming in the paint from the backdoor.
After a Mustang basket, Jaxon Floyd took the inbound pass on the wing and threw the ball diagonally down the court to Cruz Lee on the opposite wing. Lee immediately assisted Dame at the basket and the Cougars scored before Muhlenberg County could even blink, ending the first half with McLean down 25-17.
The Mustangs came out of the locker room and immediately began to pull away on the scoreboard, but McLean County fought hard to stay in it. Lee had a couple put-backs and Floyd netted two deep threes. Bryce Durbin put up a jumper in the paint and grabbed a loose ball for another basket.
Muhlenberg County snared a rebound after a Cougar shot failed, but Cline made an immediate theft and cashed it in for a deuce. Ward took an inbound pass under the basket, gave it a bounce and took it to the rim. Lee reached around a defender with a bounce-pass assist to Ward for another bucket. However, the Mustangs prevailed and claimed the championship with a 59-47 win.
Brady Dame led the Cougars with 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a block. Jaxon Floyd was perfect from the line with 11 points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Brodie Cline had eight points, two rebounds, a steal and an assist. Bryce Durbin put up six points and grabbed five boards in the game. Cruz Lee had four points and the same in rebounds along with three assists. Evan Ward also had four points and an assist.
Lynam shared that it was tough for the Cougars after getting down early in the game and they struggled to maintain any momentum.
“We did hang in there, but they beat us to the basket on drives way too much for us to keep up with them,” he said. “They are probably the best team in the Region from top to bottom and are the deepest for sure.”
McLean County is headed back to the Region Tournament for the second time in three years.
“That is a huge accomplishment when you consider how tough our District is,” he said. “For the past three years, all three teams (in the District) have been considered top five in the Region. Ohio County is three times our size and Muhlenberg County is four times our size in enrollment.”
McLean County goes into the 3rd Region Tournament at the Owensboro Sportscenter with a 19-10 record and ranked 9th in the state in defensive average at 49.2 points per game. The Cougars faced Meade County in the first round on Wednesday. The winner of that game will play on Saturday, March 5, at 3 p.m.
