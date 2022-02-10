The McLean County High School boys basketball team stands at 14-8 on the season after going undefeated last week. The team is currently 6th in the state in defensive average, giving up only 48.5 points per game.
The Cougars hosted Todd County Central with a 56-42 win on Jan. 31. McLean County hosted the Ruoff Mortgage Classic at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Feb. 5. The Cougars played Foundation Christian Academy out of Bowling Green and had a 58-23 victory over the Falcons.
The tipoff at home against the Rebels went to the Cougars and Jaxon Floyd assisted Cruz Lee with a three-pointer from the corner.
Brady Dame muscled around defenders and went up with the ball, but instead gave an assist to Evan Ward under the basket for two. Bryce Durbin added a couple foul shots and the game was soon tied at seven midway through the first quarter.
Todd County went on a 5-0 run before Floyd drove in with a no-look assist to Ward for a bucket. Dame backed up to defenders at the basket and then assisted Brodie Cline for a deuce.
Dame grabbed a rebound at the Rebel’s basket and made a full-court lob to Cline on the run for a layup at the other end to give McLean a one-point lead with 1:14 left in the first quarter. Todd County snuck in a basket and edged out front 14-13 at the end of the period.
Floyd assisted Dame at the basket to start the second quarter as the Cougars quickly reclaimed the lead. Floyd assisted Dame waiting under the rim again, stopping his drive at half-court to make the pass.
Dame knocked the ball away in Rebel paint and made the steal; he somehow maintained his dribble with a zig-zag on the run, splitting defenders to make a successful layup that gave McLean a three-point lead.
The Cougars shut down Todd County’s full-court press with some great ball movement. They made several consecutive passes over defenders, crossing the court and covering the length of the hardwood to end with an assist from Lee to James Haerle at the basket for two. Durbin then grabbed a board for a basket at the buzzer to get a 25-23 advantage for McLean County at the half.
The third quarter was the same as the first half with a very tight score as both teams fought to the basket. Lee assisted Dame with a turn for two at the basket.
Lee then sank a couple foul shots before Floyd drove in for a bucket. Lee made a theft and shot a long pass for an assist to Dame with a layup. Dame netted two free throws to end the third quarter with the Cougars out front 35-32.
McLean County cranked up the defense in the final period. Dame defended the basket underneath and caused a turnover by the Rebels. Durbin shot an assist across the court to Cline for two.
Floyd made three points the old-fashioned way after drawing a foul before Cline went up against defenders in the paint for a bucket.
Dame added a couple foul shots and Durbin drove in for a basket. Floyd sank several free throws down the stretch to help seal the 56-42 win over the Rebels.
The Cougars had a great night from the free throw line, shooting 83% as a team. Brady Dame was perfect from the line and led with 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block. Jaxon Floyd hit all nine of his free throws and had a total of 13 points, a rebound, five assists and a block.
Bryce Durbin was 100% from the line with a total of eight points, four rebounds and two assists. Brodie Cline also had eight points, a rebound and a steal.
Cruz Lee had five points, four boards and three each in steals and assists. Evan Ward put up four points and grabbed five rebounds. James Haerle had a basket and Caleb Stein made a steal.
Head coach Darren Lynam shared that the team played well against a quality team who has won 16 games and recently made a trip to the All ‘A’ State Tournament where they won their first round game.
“We didn’t hit the basket well early, but again our defense was consistently good all night long,” Lynam said. “We finally put together a string of points with an 11-2 run and we salted the game away from there with patient offense and solid defense.”
McLean County made quick work of the Falcons from Foundation Christian Academy at the Sportscenter last Saturday. The Cougars jumped out to a 17-3 lead after a buzzer beater three-pointer by Caleb Stein to end of the first quarter.
Declan Scott made a theft and cashed it in for two before Cruz Lee did the same. James Haerle assisted Dame with a basket and Noah Patrick made a hook shot in the air to give McLean a 20-point advantage.
Evan Ward assisted Scott with a jumper before handing out another assist to Brodie Cline for a three to end the half with the Cougars ahead 30-5.
Both teams scored nearly the same in the third quarter, but McLean County more than doubled the points of the Falcons in the final minutes. Scott assisted Stein with another shot from outside the arc.
Patrick then drove the baseline for two before giving an assist to Aidan Mason. Mason assisted Stein with yet another triple-point play and Patrick followed with a quick basket.
Stein returned the favor to Scott with an assist on a three-pointer that ended the game with a solid 58-23 victory for the Cougars.
Caleb Stein was named Player of the Game and led McLean County with triple threes. Jaxon Floyd also had nine points in the game.
Declan Scott put up eight points while Cruz Lee, Noah Patrick, Brady Dame and James Haerle each added six.
Brodie Cline had a three-pointer while Carter Riley, Evan Ward and Aidan Mason each added a bucket.
Lynam said, “This was a game where guys who don’t see a lot of minutes were able to get some time on the floor. I was especially proud of Caleb Stein who has worked hard in practice all year for us and won the Player of the Game with his three 3-point shots. He also played well defensively!”
The Cougars will be on the road tonight for a 7:30 p.m. game at Dawson Springs. McLean County will host Evansville Day School on Saturday with tipoff at 6:30 p.m.
