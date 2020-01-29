The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team had a couple games at home last week. The Cougars fell 65-45 to Webster County on Jan. 21, but bounced back with a 78-63 win over Caldwell County on Jan. 24.
McLean County fell behind early against the Trojans and was down by twenty at the half. Although they narrowed the gap in the third quarter, the game ended 65-45 in favor of Webster County.
Jacob Clark led with 13 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal. Brady Dame had eight points, five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Logan Patterson had seven points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Brayden Bishop also had seven points. Isaac Springer had six points, a rebound, two steals and an assist. Trey Englehardt had four points, two boards and a steal.
The Cougars jumped out to a 13-0 start against Caldwell County last Friday and Logan Patterson made a dunk to put them up 20-8 to start the second period. McLean County was out front 35-23 going into the locker room and had a 20-point lead early in the final quarter. The Cougars ended the game with a 78-63 win over the Tigers.
Logan Patterson was 9-for-9 from the line and led McLean County with a double-double from 27 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. Isaac Springer had triple threes and a total of 20 points, four rebounds and four assists. Jacob Clark also had triple threes with 11 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals. Brady Dame had eight points, nine boards, two assists and a block. Trey Englehardt had five points, a rebound and two each in assists and steals. Brayden Bishop had four points, two rebounds and three assists. Travis Phillips made a three-pointer.
The Cougars will play at Hopkins Central tonight, Jan. 30. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
