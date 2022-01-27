The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team is 12-7 on the season and currently has the second most wins in the 3rd Region, just behind Owensboro and Ohio County with 13.
The Cougars fell 66-48 at Ohio County on Jan. 20 before coming back for a 45-36 win over Breckinridge County at the Sportscenter Shootout on Jan. 22.
The initial tipoff went to McLean County in Hartford last Thursday and Brady Dame drove into the paint to put the first points on the board.
The Eagles then went on a 9-0 run to jump out front and the Cougars could not catch up. McLean County was trailing by six at the end of the first quarter and behind 32-20 at the half.
The Cougars kept after it in the second half, but could not narrow the gap and Ohio County was ahead 49-36 to start the final quarter.
The Eagles padded their lead with several successful foul shots in the final minutes. Caleb Stein assisted James Haerle with a long 3-pointer at the buzzer, but Ohio County took the win 66-48.
Jaxon Floyd led McLean County with a couple threes and a total of 12 points, three each in rebounds and steals along with two assists. Brady Dame had nine points, five rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal. Cruz Lee was perfect from the line with seven points, two rebounds, two assists and four steals.
Bryce Durbin also had seven points along with a rebound, an assist and two steals. Evan Ward had six points, five rebounds, a steal and a block. James Haerle had five points and a rebound. Carter Riley had a basket in the game. Brodie Cline had two boards, an assist and a steal. Will Taylor snagged a rebound.
“We played our worst game of the year,” said head coach Darren Lynam. “We need to bounce back on Saturday and play well against an improving Breckinridge County team who has lots of tradition.”
The Cougars did just that at the Sportscenter Shootout last Saturday, beating Breckinridge County for the third time in a row. Jaxon Floyd made a theft with a full-court drive for a successful layup to open up scoring for McLean.
Cruz Lee added a put-back for two before Floyd made another steal and drive to the basket to give the Cougars a 6-0 lead early in the game. Bryce Durbin assisted Floyd with a three before Carter Riley turned at the basket with a jump shot to end the first quarter with McLean out front 11-4.
Durbin went to the rim to start the second half before Dame turned around near the basket and simply reached over a defender to roll it in for two.
Riley assisted Dame at the basket again and Evan Ward saw an opportunity to drive into an open lane for a bucket that started a 7-0 run. Every time the Fighting Tigers got their paws on the ball, the Cougars would swoop in and snatch it away.
Floyd knocked the ball loose and it was scooped it up with a couple quick passes on a fast break to take it all the way home.
Lee then came out of nowhere and zipped in to steal a pass with a quick turn-and-shoot for a long 3-pointer at the buzzer that sent McLean into intermission with a 24-13 advantage.
Durbin started the final period by grabbing a rebound in the air and putting it back for two before his feet hit the ground. Ward then gave a bounce-pass assist to Durbin coming in hot to the paint for another basket. Lee grabbed a board and made a full-court drive with a zig-zag step at the basket around defenders to end the third quarter with the Cougars ahead 30-25.
McLean County scored 15 points in the final quarter with lots of quick ball movement around the basket and several long passes to get the ball out in front of the crowd in transition.
Floyd made a steal and took it right to the basket. Dame assisted Ward for two and Ward immediately returned the favor on the next drive.
Floyd and Lee added some points before Dame made an inbound pass that went the full length of the hardwood to Riley at the basket for two. Dame made a theft and gave a big lob to Durbin for the final Cougar basket that sealed the win 45-36.
Jaxon Floyd led McLean County with 12 points, two rebounds, five steals and an assist. Cruz Lee had nine points, five boards and two steals. Bryce Durbin had eight points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Brady Dame had six points, two rebounds, five assists and three steals. Carter Riley also had six points and made an assist. Evan Ward had four points, seven boards, four assists, a steal and a block. Brodie Cline had three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Declan Scott grabbed a rebound.
“We came back and played really well against a tradition rich program in Breckinridge,” stated Lynam. “Our press bothered them early and helped us build a lead we never gave up.
Our defense was stellar all day as we held them to 36 points; they scored 80 the night before. Our turnovers have been less and less the past couple of games as well, which is a good sign.”
The Cougars will host Muhlenberg County on Friday, Jan. 28. The Lady Cougars will play at 6 p.m. followed by a boys’ tipoff at 7:45 p.m. The 50th Anniversary Basketball Teams will be recognized at halftime of each game. McLean County will host Todd County Central for Homecoming on Monday, Jan. 31. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
