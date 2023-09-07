The McLean County High School football team suffered its first loss this season on the road at Grayson County on Aug. 25. The team fell 27-8 to the other pack of Cougars.
McLean County had 26 rushes for 137 yards. The team was 6-for-16 passing for 66 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Brodie Cline led the team with 92 yards on six carries.
The Cougar defense was led by Hunter Stratton with 11 tackles, followed by Elijah Baldwin with 10. Coby Dant had seven stops while Ayden Rice and Trokoby Gill both added five. Cline and Kamden Walters both snagged an interception.
The initial kickoff went to Grayson County, but Walters picked off a pass on the second play. Cline then completed a pass to Isaiah Algood for a 17-yard gain. Baldwin made a few carries, but the series ended with a turnover on downs.
The McLean County defense went to work with tackles by Aden Bolden, Algood and Cline. HB Whitaker had a stop for a loss of two before Trokoby Gill made a touchdown-saving tackle. The first quarter ended with no points on the board.
Brodie Cline snagged an interception early in the second quarter to bring the ball back to McLean County. Baldwin and Rice carried the rock before Cline snuck through with a keeper and broke out for a 75-yard gain that took the ball inside the red zone, but the series ended with a turnover on downs.
Grayson County took to the air and scored early in their next possession and again before the half. The hosting Cougars were up 13-0 at halftime.
The second half kickoff went to McLean with a 33-yard return by Baldwin. The series ended with a punt, and Grayson County scored again to make it 21-0 early in the third quarter.
Ayden Rice busted up the middle for a 16-yard gain, but possession was lost due to an interception on the next play. The McLean County defense locked down and allowed no advance, so Grayson ended with a punt.
Cline completed a pass to Walters before Baldwin, Rice and Bolden took turns moving the ball. Cline made a five-yard pass to Whitaker before sailing one to Baldwin for a 17-yard gain. Cline then took a keeper and followed with a 14-yard pass to Bolden. Cline finished off with a five-yard touchdown pass to Bolden and Baldwin carried in the conversion to put McLean on the board 21-8 early in the final quarter.
Grayson County scored again in the final minutes and McLean County ran out of time.
“We had a tough night,” defensive coordinator Justin Cook said. “Too many mental mistakes kept us from getting in any kind of rhythm on offense. Defensively, we didn’t play assignment football. Grayson was very aggressive across the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and we failed to match that aggressiveness.”
The Cougars will be on the road this week at Hancock County. McLean County will take on the Hornets at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.
