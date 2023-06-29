The McLean County High School baseball team ended the year with a 19-15 record and celebrated the first-winning season since 2006 with a team banquet on June 20. The players and coaching staff enjoyed a meal with their families at the high school before the season was noted with several awards.
All 16 varsity players received a plaque recognizing their accomplishments this season. Everyone in the program received a T-shirt commemorating the first winning season since 2006.
Two of the three Lee brothers on the team broke the single season record for singles. Cruz and Jax Lee both had 30 singles this season and tied for a new school record.
The following athletes received an award for individual achievement: MVP—Jax Lee, 102.7 The Game All Infield Team—HB Whitaker, All-Region Team—Cruz Lee, Gold Glove Award—Connor Mitchuson, Pitching Wins Leader (6)—Hayden Hudson, Team Leader Award—Ayden Rice, Freshman Player of the Year—Corbin Martin, Utility Player of the Year—Layden Bozarth, Mental Attitude Award—Mason Lovell, Freshman Pitcher of the Year—Jaelin Groves, Rookie of the Year—Brooks Lynam. Connor Mitchuson was also elected to the sophomore East West All Star game.
Players who received a varsity letter this season are as follows: Cruz Lee, Jax Lee, Nash Lee, HB Whitaker, Connor Mitchuson, Hayden Hudson, Ayden Rice, Corbin Martin, Layden Bozarth, Mason Lovell, Jaelin Groves, Brooks Lynam, Jordan Bailey, Will Searcy, Zach Albin and Kaysen Bozarth.
Head coach Darren Lynam shared his thoughts on the season.
“We had a really good year with being able to finish over .500 for the first time in several years,” he said. “With all of our talented youth, we are all very excited about the future.”
The Cougars have started off-season workouts two days a week and will continue that through September.
