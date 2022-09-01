The McLean County High School football team had a big 56-0 win over Breckinridge County in its 2022 home opener on Friday.
The stands at Paulsen Stadium were at capacity and the grassy area was full of tailgaters to see the Cougars go up against the Fighting Tigers and bring home the 50th win for head coach Zach Wagner.
McLean County rushed for 250 yards and went 1-3 passing for 30 yards with eight trips across the goal line in the game. The Cougars had 11 first downs and not a single fourth down on the night.
Zach Clayton led the offense with 91 yards, including a touchdown. Lucas Mauzy also had a touchdown and a total of 61 yards. Elijah Baldwin scored twice and tallied 35 yards.
The Cougar defense held Breckinridge to only 110 yards of total offense and was led by Will Taylor and Coby Dant with seven tackles each. Ayden Rice delivered six stops while Evan Ward, Clayton and Baldwin each added five. The team had sacks by Taylor (2), Ward, Mauzy and Dant, as well as five additional tackles for a loss.
The opening kickoff went to McLean and it took only 1:37 and six plays, with Clayton, Mauzy and quarterback Brodie Cline moving the chains to put the first points on the board with a seven-yard touchdown by Taylor and a successful kick by Jacob Capps.
The Fighting Tigers got the ball, but a tackle in the backfield by Clayton for a loss of 12 yards followed by two pass plays broken up by Baldwin forced Breckinridge to punt. Baldwin returned the punt 40 yards for a touchdown that put the Cougars up 14-0 after another Capps kick just over four minutes into play.
The next series for the visitors ended with a turnover on downs. A keeper for more than 40 yards by Cline neared the goal line again, but another flag brought the ball back out to the 42-yard line. Mauzy followed a 41-yard run with a 1-yard TD plunge that put McLean out front 20-0 early in the second quarter.
Another series for the Tigers was short-lived after Baldwin broke up his third pass attempt and Taylor delivered a tackle for a loss of 11 yards that resulted in a fumble recovered by Taylor. Clayton carried the ball 16 yards, followed by a keeper from Cline that he took to the house from 18 yards out. The Cougars were ahead 26-0 with 9:07 still to play in the half.
The return on the next kickoff was stopped quickly by Dant, and Taylor backed Breckinridge up three yards with a tackle in the backfield. Taylor attacked again with a sack on the next play for another three-yard loss before Kamden Walters snagged an interception that he returned 17 yards.
McLean County set up shop on the 30-yard line. Baldwin took a reverse to the 10-yard line. Clayton finished off with a touchdown run from there, and Mauzy carried in the conversion to bump the score to 34-0.
The Fighting Tigers had little chance in the next series, with another sack by Taylor followed immediately with a sack by Ward, which forced a punt. Cline threw a 30-yard dart to Ward, who jumped up and snatched the ball over top of two defenders, for a touchdown. Another successful kick by Capps made the score 41-0 and sent the game to a running clock with 3:23 left in the first half.
The McLean County defense did not let up in the second half. Penalties and tackles for loss pushed Breckinridge back again before a blocked punt was returned by Clayton for 10 yards. Clayton had a couple double-digit runs that book-ended another carry by Taylor before Baldwin finished off with a scoring play. Capps put it through the uprights again and the home team was ahead 48-0 at the end of the third quarter.
The Tigers began to finally move the ball into McLean County territory, but their hopes were dashed when Aden Bolden returned an interception 71 yards for a touchdown. A successful conversion by Quinton Lindsey finished off the scoring.
This was a good overall team win, according to Wagner.
“The defense played pretty well, bending but not breaking,” he said. “A lot of guys were able to contribute offensively, and special teams played well. We were happy with our young guys who played.”
McLean County will host Grayson County on Friday, Sept. 2. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
