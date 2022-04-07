The McLean County High School baseball team lost on the road, but came back with a big win at home last week.
The Cougars fell 16-6 at Hancock County on March 28.
Will Logsdon’s walk-off homer sealed an 11-9 win over Butler County in eight innings at home the next night.
McLean County stayed in it with the Bears last Monday until the fifth inning when Hancock plated five runs. The Bears added four more in the sixth to finish off with a 16-6 win over McLean.
Will Logsdon took the loss for the Cougars. The pitcher allowed four hits and seven runs over two innings, striking out one. Mason Lovell took the mound in relief with 12 first pitch strikes. He allowed three hits and five runs, striking out three.
Cruz Lee, Tyler Larkin, HB Whitaker, Connor Mitchuson and Mason Lovell each had a hit in the game. Tyler Larkin had a double, an RBI and scored two runs.
Catcher Kamden Level had the most chances in the field with nine. He had eight putouts, an assist and zero errors. Level caught a runner stealing for the third out in the bottom of the second with a throw to Ayden Rice at second base. Level also caught a pop fly and made a double play with a throw to first base in the bottom of the fourth.
McLean County started strong on defense in the game last Tuesday in Calhoun. The Cougars ended the top of the first with a double play. Cruz Lee caught a pop fly at shortstop and flipped it to second base to catch the runner.
After two scoreless innings, McLean County was ahead 2-0 at the end of the third and up 7-2 by the end of the fifth. Butler County had a big inning in the sixth with seven runs to take the lead for the first time, but the Cougars tied it up again by the end of the frame when HB Whitaker singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
Both teams were held off the plate in the seventh, sending the game into extra innings with a tie at nine. The Bears got one runner on base in the eighth, but the Cougar defense shut them down with the runner still on third. After a strikeout by McLean, Tyler Larking got on with a single and then stole second with the next batter who also struck out.
Will Logsdon stepped up to the plate with a runner on and two outs. Logsdon took a mighty swing at the very first pitch, sending a line drive over the center field fence for a walk-off homer that ended the game with an 11-9 victory for the Cougars.
Taylor Trogden was credited with the victory for McLean County. The righty allowed one hit and zero runs over three innings, striking out three and walking zero.
Ayden Rice started the game for the Cougars and had 18 first pitch strikes over five innings. The hurler allowed five hits and two runs, striking out five.
McLean County racked up 12 hits in the game. Whitaker, Logsdon, Trogden and Larkin all managed multiple knocks. Whitaker went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Cougars with a double and four RBIs. Logsdon had a home run and four RBIs. Trogden had two stolen bases and scored three runs. Larkin had a triple and crossed the plate three times.
Whitaker had the most chances in the field with six. The first baseman had all six putouts with zero errors.
Head coach Heath Hicks said this was a fun one.
“What a game! We didn’t play perfect, but we played through our mistakes, gave ourselves an opportunity and Will came up big there at the end,” Hicks said. “He made an adjustment at the plate and picked a great time to put a big swing on one.”
The team showed resolve after facing adversity and that is huge, according to Hicks. “We had a lot of guys contribute in different ways. Ayden was great on the mound, very efficient through five innings, pounded the zone, exactly what you want from a starter. Then Taylor came up huge, giving us three scoreless innings of relief and really stopping their momentum. Up and down the order we had good ABs against a quality pitcher, barreled up a lot of balls, and Will and HB did their job in the middle of the order, driving in runs.”
The Cougars are participating in the Fort Walton Beach Bash in Florida this week. McLean County will face Owensboro Catholic in the first round of the 3rd Region All “A” Classic held at Chautauqua Park in Owensboro on Monday, April 11. The first pitch is at 6 p.m.
