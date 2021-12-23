The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team is 6-2 this season after a successful couple of weeks on the court. The Cougars had a big district win over Ohio County, 61-50, at home on Dec. 7. McLean County won 45-34 over Hancock County in the first round of the 3rd Region All “A” Classic at home on Dec. 15. The Cougars traveled to Louisville last weekend to participate in the Christmas Classic Tournament, winning two out of three games.
Bryce Durbin put McLean County on the board with a basket against Ohio County. Brady Dame then made a block and launched an assist to the other end of the court to Cruz Lee for the first of a couple 3-pointers. The Cougars were up 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Carter Riley assisted Evan Ward with a basket before Dame helped out Lee with another 3 from the corner. Clay Brawner and Brodie Cline added to the scoreboard from outside the ar,c and McLean was out front 27-21 at the half.
The Cougars dominated the second half with quick ball movement and several successful shots from 3-point range. They maintained their advantage throughout the third quarter and pulled away for a win.
Dame led McLean County with a double-double from 16 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and four blocks. Lee had three 3s and scored 15 points, two rebounds, a steal and an assist. Jaxon Floyd had 10 points, five rebounds, a block and a steal. Bryce Durbin had eight points, a rebound and two each in steals and assists. Cline had a two 3s and scored seven points, grabbed a rebound and dished two assists.
“This was another really good win for us,” McLean County head coach Darren Lynam said. “Ohio County is one of the bigger schools in our region and obviously one of our district opponents. We played well for the most part and led the whole way. We had good execution in the fourth quarter to put them away.”
McLean County hosted Hancock County last Wednesday for a first round All “A” 3rd Region game. Dame made a steal and full-court drive to put the Cougars on the board and followed with a 3-pointer off an assist from Lee. McLean County had an 11-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. The teams traded baskets back and forth in the next several minutes before Dame made another theft and cashed it in with a dunk, as the Cougars took a 17-13 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The third quarter started out well for McLean County as Dame fed Jaxon Floyd for a fast-break basket. However, the Cougars would not score again until 2:10 left in the third when Durbin connected on a layup off an inbounds play to tie the score at 21. Hancock County edged out front again by five before Dame hit back-to-back 3s sandwiched around a Hornet basket to narrow the Cougar deficit to a single point heading into the final period.
Floyd found Durbin underneath for a basket before burying a 3 himself early in the fourth as McLean County forged ahead for good 32-28. Dame shot an assist across the court to Floyd for another triple score before giving a bounce assist in the paint to Cline. An old-fashioned three-point play from Dame and another Floyd 3-pointer gave the home team a 12-point lead with 3:30 to go. The Cougars then salted the game away from the free throw line and won 45-34 over the Hornets.
Dame was perfect from the line and outside the arc with theee 3s, leading McLean County with a double-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, five steals and a block. Floyd had 12 points, five rebounds and an assist. Durbin had six points, a rebound, a steal and an assist. Cline had four points, two boards and four assists. Lee had a 3-pointer along with two rebounds and two assists.
“We didn’t play well offensively at first, but we finally got it figured out and played well down the stretch,” Lynam said. “Our defense was pretty stellar all night. They came in with four players averaging in double figures and putting up over 60 points a game, and we only gave them 34 points.”
The Cougars advance to the semi-finals in the 3rd Region Tournament at Whitesville Trinity with this win. McLean County will face Edmonson County at 7 p.m. on Jan. 4.
McLean County spent last weekend playing several games at the Louisville Christmas Classic. The Cougars won 67-50 over the Homeschool Hawks from Columbus, Indiana, on Friday and had four players scoring double digits. Dame had 19, and Lee put up 13 points. Durbin and Floyd each added 12 points.
McLean County fell 66-47 to Grace Christian Academy from Franklin, Tennessee, in its first game on Saturday. Floyd had 17 points, and Dame snagged 17 boards.
The Cougars ended the tournament with a 55-40 win over Highlands Latin later in the day. Floyd led the team with 19 points. Dame had 14, and Lee added 10 points.
“We played fairly well in the tournament for the most part,” Lynam said. “We had too many turnovers in the Grace game, which hurt us, but we won two out of three.”
McLean County hosted the Agrigold Christmas Tournament earlier this week and will play in the Independence Bank Classic at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Dec. 29. The Cougars will face Owensboro High School at 3:15 p.m.
