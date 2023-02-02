The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team is currently 15-6 on the season after a win at Muhlenberg County on Jan. 27. The Cougars ended a tight contest with a 42-35 victory over the Mustangs.
The entire first quarter at Greenville last Friday was close with no more than a two-point spread, ending with a tie at nine. McLean County fell behind by four early in the second period, but recovered with an 8-0 run to establish a lead by the same margin. Jaxon Floyd netted a couple buckets before shooting a long pass to Gunnar Revelett at the basket for two more.
Brodie Cline then gave an inbound assist to Declan Scott to give the Cougars the four-point advantage. A successful three-pointer by Muhlenberg County at the buzzer ended the first half with the Cougars up 21-20.
Revelett opened the second half with a put-back before Floyd added a couple foul shots. Revelett then sank one from the top of the key and Cline went to the line for two. Floyd added a spin-and-shoot to end the third quarter with McLean out front again 31-27.
The Cougar defense started the final period strong and forced a turnover. Floyd then fought off defenders for a basket that gave McLean the biggest lead of the game for either team.
Revelett cashed in a deuce before making a block and tapping it away to Floyd on the run. Floyd fought off defenders in a full-court dash to the basket for a layup and one after drawing a foul. Evan Ward and Floyd finished off with successful foul shots to seal the 42-35 win.
Jaxon Floyd put up more than half the points of the team and led the Cougars with 23 points, two rebounds and three assists. Gunnar Revelett had nine points, seven boards, two blocks, a steal and an assist.
Declan Scott had four points, two steals and an assist. Will Taylor had a basket and four boards. Brodie Cline had two points, four rebounds, two blocks, a steal and an assist. Evan Ward had two points, eight boards and four blocks.
“We were pretty solid from start to finish and it was a really nice win on the road again,” shared head coach Darren Lynam. “We have picked up some nice road wins this year against some bigger sized schools. Our four guys we played off the bench did a nice job for us, especially Will Taylor. He did a very tremendous job defensively and rebounding.”
McLean County will be participating in the Ruoff Mortgage Classic at the Owensboro Sportscenter this Friday and Saturday. The Cougars will play against Breckinridge County on Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. followed by a Lady Cougar game at 7:45 p.m. McLean County will have a couple more games on Feb. 4. The Cougars will face Foundation Christian Academy at 1:15 p.m. and Whitesville Trinity at 6:15 p.m.
The next home game for McLean is on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Cougars will face Daviess County with tipoff at 7 p.m.
