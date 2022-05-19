The McLean County High School baseball team had a shut-out victory between two losses last week to end the regular season.
The Cougars fell 17-2 against Hancock County at home on May 9, but came back strong against Hopkins Central on home dirt last Thursday. McLean County sealed a solid victory 15-0 over the Storm on May 12 and came up short 8-6 at Union County last Friday.
The Cougars had a tough time generating runs last Monday, dropping their game with Hancock County 17-2. McLean County plated two runs in the third inning, but it was not enough to overcome the significant lead the Hornets had set up.
Mason Lovell took the loss for the Cougars. The righty went two innings, allowing five runs on three hits.
McLean County scattered five knocks in the game. HB Whitaker and Cruz Lee both went 2-for-2 to lead the team at the plate. Lee had two doubles off the center field fence and Whitaker sent one deep that landed on the top of the fence and rolled inside for a double. Whitaker also had a single and two RBIs in the game.
The Cougars bounced back from that loss for a shut-out over Hopkins County Central in just three innings. McLean County got the bats going in the first inning and scored nine runs, adding six more in the third to end the game early.
Ayden Rice earned the win for the Cougars. The hurler pitched two innings, allowing no runs on zero hits, striking out four and walking none. Jaelin Groves pitched in relief, giving up no runs on zero hits, striking out one and walking none.
Tyler Larkin had an out of the park home run with four RBIs in addition to crossing the plate twice. Kamden Level had a triple, while HB Whitaker and Will Logsdon each had a double. Whitaker had two RBIs, two runs and stole two of the team’s five bases. Cruz Lee, Taylor Trogden, Connor Mitchuson and Mason Lovell also had a hit in the game.
The McLean County defense was stellar and had zero errors in the field. Catcher Kamden Level had the most chances with five. Level had four putouts and one assist while allowing zero passed balls and no stolen bases.
“After a couple of duds, we had two good days of practice coming into this one and it showed,” said head coach Heath Hicks. “We came out really swinging the bats in the first, getting runners on and then Tyler smokes that grand slam to blow it open. Ayden pitched with comfort and poise tonight; Jaelin came in there and gave us a good inning as well. This was a good win to get off the schneid.”
Friday’s game against Union County was a heartbreaker for the Cougars. After two scoreless innings to start the game, the Braves put the first runs on the board, but McLean County stayed in it and battled through five lead changes over the next several innings. Despite outhitting Union County with 11 knocks, the Cougars fell 8-6 at the end.
Kamden Level took the loss for McLean County. The pitcher surrendered three runs on three hits over one inning, striking out one and walking zero.
Jax Lee started the game for the Cougars. The southpaw allowed zero hits and zero runs over two innings, striking out three and walking one.
Ayden Rice and Cruz Lee each collected two hits to lead McLean County. They both had an RBI and one run while Taylor Trogden pushed two across the plate.
Despite the loss, Hicks is feeling pretty good about upcoming district play.
“We made a couple of mistakes, but all four pitchers competed in their last tune ups before Monday,” Hicks said. “We hit up and down the order against a solid team and the energy in the dugout was good.”
McLean County hosted the 10th District Tournament earlier this week in Calhoun.
