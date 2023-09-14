The McLean County High School football team won their first district matchup this season with a 20-18 victory over Hancock County in Hawesville on Sept. 8. The game was a fierce battle that went down to the wire and was decided by a two-point conversion, the only successful one of the game.
This marks head coach Zach Wagner’s 40th win at the helm for McLean County. The Cougars are 7-4 against Hancock during Wagner’s tenure.
The Cougars had 45 rushes for 225 yards and went 3-for-6 passing for 59 yards. Quarterback Brodie Cline led the offense with 134 yards rushing and two touchdowns. HB Whitaker had a 47-yard reception for a touchdown.
The McLean County defense held the Hornets to only 82 yards rushing and caused half of their 28 passes to fall incomplete. Elijah Baldwin led the team with 11 tackles. Aden Bolden had 10 stops and Hunter Stratton had nine. Coby Dant had eight tackles including a sack. Whit Searcy and Brodie Cline both had six stops.
The initial kickoff went to the Cougars and Elijah Baldwin moved the ball to midfield with three carries. Brodie Cline then snuck through the line with a keeper, darted around defenders and took it home with a 50-yard scamper to put McLean on the board 6-0 in the very first series.
Ayden Rice booted a kickoff to the 17-yard line and Hunter Stratton served up a tackle on the return that caused a fumble recovered by Aden Bolden, bringing the ball immediately back to the Cougars. Bolden, Baldwin and Cline moved the ball, but possession was lost with a turnover on downs.
Both teams struggled to advance in their next possessions and the game rolled into the second quarter before Hancock County scored with a pass and run to tie it up at six. The next several minutes were a back-and-forth affair with each team moving the chains and then coming up short.
Baldwin sailed a 33-yard punt and the Hornets set up near midfield. Several passes fell incomplete, but Hancock connected enough to move into scoring position on the one-yard line with a first down.
The McLean County defense locked down with a pileup led by Baldwin and Dant that set the Hornets back a yard. Hancock moved forward slightly on the next play, but another quick stop led by Stratton and Will Carter held them off the goal line as the buzzer sounded to end the half and the score remained 6-6.
The second half kickoff went to the Hornets and they jumped out front 12-6 with a touchdown midway through the third quarter. Connor Ward returned the next kickoff and Cline immediately completed a nine-yard pass to Rice.
Cline then took a keeper into Hancock County territory and the Cougars set up for the next play. Cline took the shotgun snap, rolling to his left with the ball tucked and shielding against defenders with his right hand.
He saw an opportunity and quickly switched gears, swapping hands and launching a rocket to HB Whitaker way downfield in one fluid movement. Whitaker caught the 47-yard pass on the run and took it across the goal line to knot the game up again at twelve with 5:05 left in the third.
Rice provided another kickoff and the Cougar defense bared their claws again. Bolden delivered a tackle for a loss of seven before Dant served up a sack that set the Hornets back another eight yards. Hancock County simply could not advance beyond the line of scrimmage and ended the series with a punt.
Cline took the ball and faked a jump pass before taking off for a 35-yard scramble. Bolden and Baldwin added double-digit runs to bring the ball inside the red zone. Cline had carries and Baldwin followed with a turn, bouncing off tackles like a pinball for an eight-yard gain that brought the ball to first and goal on the two.
Cline finished off with a scoring run and made a pass to Rice in the corner for the first successful conversion of the game, bumping McLean out front again 20-12 with 8:50 left to play.
Hancock County spent the next several minutes moving down the field and then being set back by penalties or tackles for loss by the Cougars. The Hornets managed to cross the goal line with 3:01 left in the game and a successful conversion would tie it up for the third time. Hunter Stratton shut down the attempt just inches shy and McLean County protected the slight advantage on the scoreboard.
An onside kick was then recovered by Hancock County and the Cougar defense was on duty again at midfield. Cline made a couple stops before Dant and Stratton led a pileup on the ball.
The next pass fell incomplete broken up by Aden Bolden and followed by a penalty against the Hornets on the next play made it third and 18. A pass play and penalty against McLean brought it back to third and two on the Cougar 32-yard line before another incomplete pass left Hancock with a final attempt and 1:02 left to play.
The fans in the stands rose to their feet as the players lined up on the field. A deafening sound erupted as both sides cheered on their players and then a hush ensued as the ball took flight and the crowd held its breath. The pass fell incomplete defended by Trokoby Gill and McLean County regained possession with a turnover on downs.
The Cougars took over with just under a minute left. Baldwin and Cline moved the ball enough for a first down and McLean County took a knee to end the game with a 20-18 win over the Hornets as a sea of maroon emptied onto the field.
“The defense came up with two goal line stands, one right before the half and the last two-point conversation, both crucial,” said Wagner. “We challenged our offensive line to step up at half time and they did, allowing for big runs by our backs and quarterback.”
Defensive coordinator Justin Cook commented on how practices went during the week. “It was nice to see the kids respond after the Grayson County game,” he said. “We had much better practices and the kids seemed to be more focused than the previous week.”
The Cougars will host Todd County Central for Homecoming on Friday, Sept. 15. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
