The McLean County High School boys basketball team closed the 2022-23 regular season with a 21-8 record and eight of those wins against much larger schools.
The Cougars had a big 71-48 win over Hopkins County Central on Feb. 14 after previously falling 72-69 to the Storm at the Whittaker Country Christmas Tournament back in December. McLean County came up short 75-64 at Butler County on Feb. 16.
Gunnar Revelett grabbed a board for a basket to put the first points on the board against the Storm at home on Valentine’s Day. A three-pointer by Hopkins Central gave them the lead for just a few seconds before Evan Ward answered back with a triple-point basket and the Cougars would remain on top the rest of the game.
Cruz Lee drove in the paint and went up before giving a bounce-pass assist down to Will Taylor under the basket. Brodie Cline assisted Ward with another shot from outside the arc and Will Taylor scored two more with a putback.
Cline sank a three before assisting Noah Patrick with one of his own. Lee grabbed a rebound and made a full-court sprint with a twisting shot from under the basket as he went out of bounds. Revelett then made three the old-fashioned way to end the first quarter with McLean up 23-14.
Cline had a successful and-one before Revelett drove in the paint for a deuce. Lee assisted his brother, Jax with a three-pointer before Cline sank two foul shots. Cruz Lee sank a deep three all alone near half-court as the buzzer sounded at intermission with the Cougars out front 36-21.
The McLean County offense was on fire in the second half with several impressive plays. Cruz Lee made a pass on the run to Cline who never broke his stride as he assisted Revelett with a long bounce-pass. Lee then made a long pass to Brother Jax with an immediate assist to Ward for a successful hook shot from under the basket. Revelett made a spin and twist shot in the paint before assisting Patrick with another three. Revelett grabbed an offensive rebound and reached up from under the glass to put it in before falling out of bounds. The Cougars finished off with a 71-48 win over Hopkins County Central.
Gunnar Revelett led McLean with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Brodie Cline was perfect from the line with a total of 15 points, three each in rebounds and assists along with two steals. Evan Ward had a couple three-pointers and a double-double from 10 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.
Will Taylor had eight points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Cruz Lee had seven points, three rebounds and three assists. Noah Patrick sank a couple three-pointers, grabbed three boards and made an assist. Jax Lee had a three-pointer and two each in rebounds and assists. HB Whitaker had a free throw and grabbed a rebound.
“We played a very complete game against Hopkins County Central and played much better defensively against them than we did at Christmas,” said head coach Darren Lynam.
The first quarter at Butler County was close until the final minutes when the Bears pulled ahead by five and then went into halftime with a 45-31 lead over McLean. The Cougars fought back in the second half, overcoming an 18-point deficit early in the third and narrowing it to just five midway through the fourth quarter. Butler County then went on a 7-0 run to end the game with a 75-64 win.
Jaxon Floyd led McLean County with triple threes and a total of 22 points, three rebounds and four assists. Gunnar Revelett hit six of seven from the line with a total of 14 points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal. Evan Ward had 11 points, nine boards, two steals and two blocks. Cruz Lee had six points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Brodie Cline had five points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal. Will Taylor had four points, two boards and a steal. Jax Lee made a basket and Noah Patrick had two steals.
This week’s games were good preparation for the District Tournament, according to Lynam. McLean County is hosting the 10th District Tournament this week. The Cougars faced Muhlenberg County on Tuesday. The championship game will be tonight, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m.
