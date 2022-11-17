The McLean County High School football team ended the 2022 season with a 9-3 record. This is only the third time in school history the Cougars achieved nine wins, and there was only one season ever with more than nine.
The Cougars fell 47-32 to Owensboro Catholic on Friday in the second round of the Class 2A State Football Finals at Steele Stadium. McLean County fought hard in the playoff game after a 40-6 loss to the Aces in the regular season.
The Cougars had 56 rushes for 286 yards and two touchdowns. The team was 9-for-20 passing for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Elijah Baldwin and Evan Ward both had three receptions in the game. Baldwin had 52 yards and a touchdown; Ward had 32 yards. Aden Bolden had two catches for 31 yards. Zach Clayton had a nine-yard catch for a touchdown.
Quarterback Brodie Cline threw all of the team’s nine completed passes and also led the Cougars on the ground with 151 yards, scoring both of the rushing touchdowns. Clayton had 63 yards, and Will Taylor had 39. Baldwin added 26 rushing yards.
Clayton and Cline also led the McLean County defense with seven tackles each. Taylor had five stops, including two tackles for loss, one was a loss of eight yards that was both a sack and a safety. Taylor continues to lead the state in sacks for Class 2A with 11.
Ayden Rice also had five tackles, and Baldwin added four. Ward and Coby Dant both had three tackles in the game. Reece Stevens had two stops while Bolden and Jacob Capps each had one. Connor Ward recovered a fumble for the Cougars.
The initial kickoff went to Owensboro Catholic, and they scored three times in the first quarter to jump out front 20-0. Ward blocked the kick for the point-after attempt on the third touchdown. The Aces scored again midway through the second quarter to make it 26-0 after another failed kick.
The Cougars took over on their own 35-yard line after the next kickoff, and Taylor took it nine yards along the near sideline. Clayton then went to the near side and cut up the middle for an 18-yard gain. Baldwin snapped the ball to Clayton who immediately tossed it to Cline with a zig-zaggy run for 17 yards that brought the ball to the edge of the red zone. Cline then completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Baldwin that put McLean on the board with just under three minutes left in the half. Owensboro Catholic answered back on their next possession and made it 33-6 at halftime.
The second half kickoff went to the Cougars, and Baldwin returned it 18 yards. Cline then completed a 19-yard dart to Ward to bring the ball to midfield. Cline threw an eight-yard pass to Bolden, but the series ended with a turnover on downs.
The Aces scored again on their next possession to make it 40-6, and Baldwin returned another kickoff. Baldwin, Taylor and Clayton moved the ball near midfield before Cline took a keeper all over the gridiron, avoiding defenders at every turn and taking it all the way home with a 52-yard scoring play. Taylor carried in the conversion, and the score was 40-14 with 4:05 left in the third.
Owensboro Catholic answered again its next possession and made it 47-14, but it would be the last points they would score. McLean County took over on their own 35 after the next kickoff, and Cline moved it into Aces territory on the very first play with a 20-yard scamper. Cline then completed a 23-yard pass to Bolden to bring it inside the red zone. Taylor bulldogged up the middle for six yards, but the series ended with a turnover on downs early in the final quarter.
The Aces took over on their own 17-yard line and the Cougar defense did not allow them to advance even an inch. Clayton attacked immediately with a stop in the backfield for a loss of five. Taylor then backed them up four more yards on the very next play. Taylor exploded off the line on the next snap and sacked the quarterback in the end zone for a loss of eight and a safety to make it 47-16.
The free kick after the safety was the last time Owensboro Catholic would handle the ball, as McLean County retained possession and continued to narrow the gap. Baldwin returned the kick 14 yards and Clayton and Cline began to move the ball steadily downfield. Rice had a couple carries before Cline finished off with a scoring play. Cline added a successful conversion, and the score was 47-24 with 1:30 left to play.
An onside kick by Jacob Capps was recovered by Connor Ward and the Cougars had their paws on the ball again on their own 43-yard line. An air assault by Cline then commenced with a big pass to Clayton followed by a 12-yard shot to Ward. Cline then completed two consecutive passes to Baldwin for 10 and 25 yards to bring the ball to first and goal on the 9 yard line with only nine seconds left on the clock. One final throw to Clayton struck gold again, and Cline carried in the conversion to end the game 47-32.
Defensive coordinator Justin Cook was a member of the team as a player for two of the other seasons with at least nine wins. “One thing I’ve realized is that coaching a nine-win team is a lot less nerve-racking than playing on a 9-win team,” he said. “In 2021, we didn’t perform very well down the stretch and our record reflected that. So this offseason, Coach Wagner and I wondered if we would have any leaders on this team to step up … and we certainly did. We had 12 seniors who truly epitomized the #teamoverme motto.”
Cook was asked to reflect on coaching his nephew, senior Zach Clayton these last few years. “Getting to coach Zach has been one of the best coaching aspects I’ve had in 10 years. Seeing him grow into a young man has made me proud to be his uncle. We challenged him this offseason to be a leader and commit fully to being the best football player he can be, and I can say he was. It was an honor seeing him play every Friday night wearing the same number that my older brother and I both wore.”
When asked to comment on the close of his 10th season leading the Cougars, head coach Zach Wagner said, “The time has come to acknowledge and be thankful for our 2022 season. I feel like our staff got everything possible out of our team this year. This is truly a team of overachievers; a 9-3 season was not expected.
“No head-hanging. Be proud to be a Cougar and proud to be a part of MCHS history.”
