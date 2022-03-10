The Mustangs are headed back to Rupp Arena.
The Muhlenberg County High School boys basketball team pulled away in the second half to close out a 60-47 win against district rival McLean County in the 3rd Region Tournament championship game Tuesday night in front of a packed crowd at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
The victory was the second consecutive regional title for the Mustangs (18-11), who will play 8th Region champion North Oldham (19-12) in the first round of the KHSAA Sweet 16 next week.
“It feels wonderful,” Mustangs coach Kyle Eades said during the post-game celebration. “I’m so happy for our players. I’m happy for our school. I’m happy for our community. Muhlenberg County lives and breathes basketball, so our players have put in the work and I feel like what they were able to do tonight proves their labor.”
It was McLean County (21-11) on top early, though.
The Cougars pushed out to a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter following Evan Ward’s layup with 24 seconds left in the frame, and McLean County carried a 20-18 advantage into intermission.
“We played hard and gave it everything we had,” Cougars coach Darren Lynam said. “We just ran out of gas a little bit in the second half. They’re just a little bit deeper than us, a senior-laden team. They beat us four times this year, and this was as close as we came. Of course, we had the lead at halftime, it just didn’t work out in our favor.”
Muhlenberg County regrouped in the third quarter, stringing together a 14-4 run to surge ahead. Asher Carver’s 3-pointer with 24 seconds left in the period provided the Mustangs a 34-28 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Dame’s layup less than a minute into the fourth trimmed McLean County’s deficit to 37-35, but the Mustangs answered with a 9-1 run to build a double-digit advantage with 2:53 remaining. The Mustangs made 12-of-14 foul shots to keep the Cougars at bay down the stretch.
“McLean County’s got a good basketball team,” Eades said. “They’re well-coached, they’re scrappy, they’re not going to go away. They were in the regional championship for a reason.
“We just felt like it was going to be a 32-minute game. We were down 2 at half, but no real changes — we just knew we had to stay the course. We felt like the team that was most aggressive, the team that was most poised, would come out on top, and we were able to do that tonight.”
Cole Vincent finished with 15 points and four made 3-pointers for Muhlenberg County, and Brayden Lovan added 11 points. The Mustangs shot 45% from the floor, including 7-of-17 from beyond the arc (41.2%), with eight turnovers.
Dame finished with a game-best 21 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars, and Jaxon Floyd finished with 14 points. McLean County made 54.3% of its shots from the field and 3-of-9 from 3-point range (33%) with 13 turnovers.
Cougars coaches hope that reaching the regional title game for the first time in program history will provide a springboard into next season.
“McLean County basketball has not been so successful through the years,” Lynam said. “Obviously, it has been the last three years with what we’ve done, culminating into tonight. The other programs I’ve been at, a lot of the younger guys see this and see that success, and they want to be a part of it.
“That’s how you build a program. They already have that at Muhlenberg County, and that’s part of what helped them tonight.”
For the Mustangs, they’re not taking anything for granted.
“We’re going to try to enjoy this one tonight,” Eades said. “Last year when we won it, I got home and I was back working (because of the short turnaround). We’re going to try to take a moment and enjoy this tonight, but I assure you when I wake up in the morning, we’re going to get back to work and try to get ready for this next game.”
McLEAN COUNTY 12 8 8 19 — 47
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 11 7 16 26 — 60
McLean County (47) — Dame 21, Floyd 14, Ward 5, Durbin 4, Lee 2, Scott 1.
Muhlenberg County (60) — Vincent 15, Lovan 11 Lovell 8, Summers 8, Carver 7, McCoy 7, Ray 4.
