McLean County High School football had a very special night at Paulsen Stadium on Friday, Oct. 1.
The Cougars hosted Allen County-Scottsville, which is coached by Bradley Hood, a former Cougar football player and the son of Royce Hood, former football head coach. Prior to the game, the field was named Scott-Hood field in honor of Coach Hood and Coach Bill Scott, another legendary McLean County football coach. The field and the fans were also decked out in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month. After a tight first half that ended tied at 14, the Patriots took the win, 49-20.
The Cougars had 40 rushes for 115 yards and two touchdowns. The team was 5-for-8 passing for 150 yards, with a 91-yard pass and run from Ayden Rice to Elijah Baldwin for a touchdown likely to be a new school record.
James Haerle led the McLean County offense with 45 yards rushing. Lucas Mauzy had 30 yards, and Zach Clayton added 29 yards.
The Cougar defense held Allen County-Scottsville to only 122 yards rushing and 13-for-22 passes totaling 189 yards. Noah Coleman led with eight tackles, including two sacks. Wes Wells and Will Taylor each made six stops, while Mauzy and Clayton both added five. Haerle had two sacks. Nolan Blade recovered a fumble, and Brady Dame made an interception.
The initial kickoff went to the Cougars and was returned by Haerle 21 yards to set up the Cougars on their own 35. Clayton moved the ball to midfield with just two plays before Haerle took over carrying the rock. Quarterback Brodie Cline went back to make a throw, but came under heavy pressure and instead found a hole, tucking the ball and running for a 12-yard gain that brought the ball well inside the red zone. Clayton put McLean on the board from 11 yards out, and Mauzy added the conversion to make it 8-0 with 4:10 left in the first quarter.
Jacob Capps booted the next kickoff and then assisted Elijah Baldwin with a touchdown-saving tackle on the return at the 40-yard line. Several passes fell incomplete due to pressure from the Cougar defense, and Coleman made his first sack for a loss of eight, but the Patriots found the end zone on a big pass play. The conversion failed, and McLean County held on to the lead 8-6 with 40 seconds left in the quarter.
Haerle returned the next kickoff 22 yards, but Allen County-Scottsville got possession with a fumble recovery on a later play and scored again. A successful conversion bumped the lead to 14-8 with just under eight minutes left in the half.
The next kickoff was returned by Haerle 15 yards before Cline took a keeper for a first down. Cline then completed a pass to Clayton before Mauzy bulldogged his way through the middle, bringing the ball to the edge of the red zone. Clayton had a short run before Mauzy finished off with an 11-yard scoring run to tie it up at 14 with a minute on the clock.
The Cougar defense buckled down with another sack by Coleman for a loss of four, and a pass that fell incomplete defended by Baldwin. A couple of penalties put the Patriots back at a third and forever, and they attempted a big pass that was intercepted by Dame at the buzzer to end the half with the score tied, 14-14.
Allen County-Scottsville started the second half with a couple of touchdowns to jump out front 28-14 before the Cougars got the offense going again. Haerle sailed a 32-yard pass to Dame under triple coverage. Dame simply reached over all three defenders and tipped the ball up and back to himself for the catch. Ayden Rice came in the game as quarterback and completed a 21-yard pass to Will Taylor that brought the ball back into Patriot territory.
A later interception by Allen County-Scottsville ended a drive, and Haerle delivered a sack on the first play for a loss of nine yards. The McLean County defense kept working as the game rolled into the final quarter, but the Patriots managed to score again, and a successful kick put them up 35-14 with 9:42 left to play.
The next kickoff was returned again by Haerle before Rice shot a rocket to Baldwin. Baldwin snagged the ball and ran nearly the length of the field, kicking into high gear as defenders closed in and one grabbed his ponytail as he crossed the goal line just 22 seconds after the last Patriot touchdown. The 91-yard pass play is a probable new school record. It is definitely the longest on record since 2010.
The Cougar defense rode the wave of excitement over that scoring run and held the Patriots to very little gain in the next series. A pass attempt was tipped up by Baldwin, and Haerle delivered another sack for a loss of nine. A penalty for the Patriots and another incomplete pass put them in a position that they opted to punt. Baldwin returned the punt 12 yards, but Allen County-Scottsville grabbed a later interception to regain possession.
The Patriots scored twice more in the next couple minutes of play, but McLean County did not give up. A series was ended with a 42-yard punt by Haerle, and Baldwin made another touchdown-saving tackle. Wells served up a quick stop, and Coleman delivered a tackle that caused a fumble recovered by Nolan Blade as time ran out, and Allen County-Scottsville took the win, 49-20.
“We played one of the best halfs of football this year, going into halftime tied 14-14,” McLean County head coach Zach Wagner said. “However, you must play both to win, especially against good 4A competition.”
The Cougars have a bye this week and will travel to Hancock County for a big district game against the Hornets on Friday, Oct. 15. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
