The McLean County High School baseball team had a couple of tough losses last week. The Cougars fell 9-3 at home against Hancock County on March 27 and came up short 2-1 at Allen County-Scottsville on March 30.
After two scoreless innings in Calhoun last Monday, Hancock County put three runs on the board in the third, but the Cougars managed to tie it up in the fourth inning, scoring three runs after two outs. The Hornets pulled ahead with more runs in the sixth and seventh to seal the 9-3 win over McLean.
Layden Bozarth took the loss for McLean County. The righty lasted three innings, allowing five hits and six runs while striking out five and walking zero. Ayden Rice started the game for the Cougars. Rice went three innings, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out six.
Jax Lee had a double in the game and Corbin Martin had two RBIs off a single. Brooks Lynam and Layden Bozarth also had a hit on the day.
Lynam served all seven innings behind the plate and had the most chances in the field with 11. He allowed no passed balls and had zero errors with all 11 putouts.
“We made a couple errors early in the game and got down 3 to 0,” said head coach Darren Lynam. “We fought back and tied it, but then we had more errors in the last two innings, which gave them runs. Hancock County brought in 10 seniors, a very experienced and talented group. I would like to think in a year or two when we have quite a bit of experience, we will finish off an opponent like that much earlier in the game.”
McLean County fell 2-1 to the Patriots last Thursday on the final play of the game that went eight innings. Both teams were strong on the hill. Allen County-Scottsville pitchers struck out six, while the Cougars sat down seven.
The first inning was over quickly with both teams going three up and three down. HB Whitaker had a double off a hard grounder to left field in the top of the second and later crossed the plate to put the first run on the board.
The McLean County defense had a double play in the third inning. The Patriots had runners on second and third when the batter grounded into a fielder’s choice. The Cougars ran down the player heading home for an out and then immediately got the man trying to make it to third the same way. Pitcher Jax Lee, third baseman Hayden Hudson, catcher Brooks Lynam and second baseman Ayden Rice all worked like a well-oiled machine to complete the double play.
The next couple of innings went fast with three up and three down for both teams before Allen County-Scottsville managed to tie the game with a run in the bottom of the sixth. Both teams were held off the plate in the seventh, sending the game into extra innings with a 1-1 score.
McLean County got a runner on base in the eighth, but failed to cross the plate. The Patriots then snuck one home to take the win 2-1.
Layden Bozarth took the loss for the Cougars. Bozarth lasted one inning, allowing one hit and one run while walking zero.
Jax Lee started the game for McLean County. Lee allowed three hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out seven and walking zero.
Jaelin Groves, HB Whitaker and Brooks Lynam each managed one hit for the Cougars. Lynam also had the most chances in the field with nine. The catcher allowed zero passed balls with eight putouts, an assist and no errors.
“We played pretty solid throughout the game and had the lead headed to the sixth inning again,” Lynam said. “But errors led to their tying run in the sixth and winning run in the eighth.”
Lynam went on to share that in three of their four losses they have either had the lead or were tied in the sixth inning.
“We just have to work to finish games and try to execute a little better along the way to push across another run or two,” he said.
The team certainly has talent, but it is just young, according to Lynam.
“We will be good in time with this group. It’s just up to them when that is going to be, whether it’s later on this year, next year, or the year after that,” he said. “Obviously, we are all hoping it’s going to be a little bit more sooner than later.”
The Cougars are spending this week in Florida participating in the Ft. Walton Beach Bash. They will play Evansville Christian School at Bosse Field on April 8 at 1 p.m. The next home game is against Edmonson County for the 3rd Region All “A” Classic on April 10 with the first pitch at 5:30 p.m.
