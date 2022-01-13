Cougars fall to Owensboro Catholic in All 'A' final

The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team finished up the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Tournament at Whitesville Trinity last week. The Cougars won 43-33 over Edmonson County in the semifinal matchup on Jan. 4, but finished as runner-up after a 59-52 loss to Owensboro Catholic in the championship game on Jan. 8.
The following awards were received for the All ‘A’ Tournament: Jayden Howard—Cheer Team; Brady Dame—All-Tournament Team; Jaxon Floyd—All-Tournament Team; Clay Brawner—All-Academic Team.
Edmonson County broke out to a 3-0 lead on a long shot to start the game last Tuesday in Whitesville. Floyd and Cruz Lee answered with back-to-back 3s to give McLean County the lead and the Cougars never looked back. An 8-0 run put them out front 13-5 at the end of the first quarter, and they led 21-12 at halftime.
Edmonson County battled to cut the score to 26-18 midway through the third period before McLean County went on a 9-1 run to go up 35-19. Dame and Brodie Cline converted old-fashion three-point plays sandwiched around a Floyd 3-pointer during the run. The Wildcats netted a couple of quick 3s to end the quarter with a 10-point deficit. The Cougars started the final quarter on a 6-2 run to jump ahead 41-27 and wound up with the win to advance to the championship game.
Floyd led McLean County with 14 points, a rebound and an assist. Lee had three 3-pointers and scored 11 points, grabbed three rebounds and tallied two steals. Dame had nine points, 10 rebounds, an assist and a block. Cline had seven points, two rebounds and two assists, along with a steal. Bryce Durbin had a basket, three boards, two steals and an assist. Carter Riley had two rebounds and two assists. Brawner snagged a rebound.
“We played really well defensively as we only gave up 33 points,” head coach Darren Lynam said. “Our offense was sort of hit and miss tonight, and we forced some things early. But we did get out to a comfortable lead midway into the first quarter, and they never really threatened us after that. Our bench was a little short tonight with James Haerle and Evan Ward both out, but I thought Cline, Declan Scott and Brawner gave us quality minutes off the bench in their absence.”
Carter Riley put the first points on the board in the game against the Aces for the championship, but that would be the last lead for the Cougars. Durbin grabbed a board for a basket and later took an assist at the basket from Lee with an immediate faked shot. A defender went up for the block, and Durbin simply waited for him to begin to fall before he jumped up and laid it in the basket, ending the first quarter with McLean down, 13-6.
After a couple baskets by Dame to start the second period, Lee stole an inbound pass from the Aces and made a full-court drive, drawing a foul at the basket. Lee sank both free throws to tie the game at 13 with 2:55 left in the half. The Cougars moved the ball all around the court with a few big passes before Lee shot an assist to Dame at the basket. Dame jumped up, caught the ball in the air and dropped it through the rim to end the half with McLean trailing, 20-15.
Dame started the second half with another couple of baskets before Lee assisted Floyd on a long 3. Dame faked a jumper, but instead gave an assist in the air to Cline at the basket. Cline took another assist from Floyd with a successful and-one that narrowed the gap for the Cougars. Brawner scooped up a loose ball and cashed it in to end the third quarter with McLean closing in, 37-33.
Lee made a long assist from half court to Dame waiting at the basket to start the fourth and narrowed the gap to a single basket. The final minutes were a battle, as both teams scrambled to score. The Aces inched away a little at a time and ended the game with a 59-52 win over McLean.
Dame led McLean County with a double-double. He had 19 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two assists. Floyd had 14 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Durbin had nine points and four boards. Lee had four points, two rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Cline had a basket, a board and two assists. Carter Riley had two points, a rebound and an assist. Brawner had a basket and a board.
“We didn’t play the best at the beginning of the game, and it probably wound up costing us,” Lynam said. “They got up by seven, and they won by seven. We did a really nice job of hanging in there, but we just couldn’t sustain it and grab the lead.”
The Cougars will be at home for their next two matchups. McLean County will host Dawson Springs at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. The Cougars will play Butler County in Calhoun at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 17.
