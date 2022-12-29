The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team has the best start to the season in over 25 years, 9-2. The Cougars finished third in the Whittaker Country Christmas Tournament hosted by McLean County.
McLean County lost 72-69 to Hopkins County Central early in the day, but came back for an 86-72 win over Bethlehem at home on Dec. 19. The second day of the tournament was held at the Owensboro Sportscenter where the Cougars won 63-36 against Union County.
McLean County got off to a slow start at home against Hopkins County Central last Monday and was trailing 20-17 at the end of the first quarter, but the Cougars came back to take the lead 43-34 by the half.
The Storm flared up in the second half and edged out front by a single point to start the final quarter. Hopkins County then pulled ahead by nine, but the Cougars reclaimed the lead with only 20 seconds left to play. The Storm surged again and ended the game with a 72-69 win over McLean.
Jaxon Floyd led the Cougars with 24 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. Gunnar Revelett had 16 points, eight rebounds, an assist and a block.
Brodie Cline was perfect from the line with a total of nine points, two rebounds and five assists. Cruz Lee had triple threes with a total of 11 points, four rebounds and two assists. Evan Ward had seven points, nine boards and two each in steals and assists. Declan Scott had a basket, three rebounds and an assist.
“We did not play the best and it cost us,” said head coach Darren Lynam. “We did rally back in the fourth, but then had a defensive lapse which let them score and win the game.”
McLean County faced off against Bethlehem later on Monday. The Eagles scored the first basket of the game, but it would be the last advantage for them as the Cougars quickly jumped out front 20-6 by the end of the first period. McLean County maintained the lead for the rest of the game and ended with an 86-72 win.
Jaxon Floyd was 100% from the line and led the team with triple threes with a total of 23 points, six rebounds and five assists. Brodie Cline had 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Gunnar Revelett hit all his free throws and had 16 points, eight boards and four assists. Evan Ward had 11 points, eight rebounds and three each in steals and assists. Cruz Lee had triple threes and a total of 11 points, three assists and a steal. Noah Patrick had a three-pointer and two rebounds. Declan Scott had a basket, a board, three assists and a steal. Isaiah Algood hit both his free throws and grabbed two rebounds.
“We played really well offensively,” shared Lynam. “We have so many ways and so many players who can score when we are running our offense and moving the ball the way we can. Our defense was a little lax again in this one, but we did play enough while our offense carried us through.”
McLean County played Union County at the Sportscenter last Tuesday and led the game from the onset. The Cougars scored as much in the first quarter as the Braves did in the whole first half. McLean County pulled away by 32 points and ended the game with a 63-36 victory.
Jaxon Floyd led again with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists. Evan Ward had 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Declan Scott had nine points and a steal.
Brodie Cline had seven points and the same in boards along with a steal and an assist. Gunnar Revelett had six points, four rebounds, two steals and a block. HB Whitaker had six points and an assist.
Cruz Lee had a three-pointer, three boards, two steals and an assist. Isaiah Algood had a basket and a board. Jax Lee had two points and the same in assists. Noah Patrick had a free throw and a block. Elijah Baldwin grabbed three rebounds and made an assist.
“We got back to playing stellar defense in holding them to only 36 points,” Lynam said. “They have a decent team with some offensive explosiveness, but we kept them out of the lane and that was a big key to the margin of victory.”
Lynam shared his thoughts on the team’s start to the season.
“I can’t be more pleased,” he said. “It’s the best start we have had in my four years here. We have played pretty well defensively on the whole and we do have several weapons on offense and a variety of ways to score.”
The Cougars are currently participating in the Independence Bank Classic at the Owensboro Sportscenter. After a game yesterday against Shoals out of Indiana, McLean County will play Owensboro High School today, Dec. 29, at 4:15 p.m. The Cougars will finish out 2022 at the Henderson Chevrolet Buick GMC Classic held at Henderson County High School on Dec. 30. McLean County will play Dawson Springs at 3 p.m.
