After a seven-week hiatus from games due to COVID-19 and several practices canceled, the McLean County High School football team ended the short 2020 season in the first round of the 10th District playoffs with a 40-22 loss to Owensboro Catholic at Steele Stadium on Nov. 20.
The Cougars only played half of their regular season games and ended with a 3-2 record.
McLean County had 151 yards rushing and completed eight passes for 237 yards in the air with a total of 388 in offense. Owensboro Catholic had 393 yards in total offense with only 93 passing.
Brady Dame had all three touchdowns for the Cougars and set a new school record for the most reception yards in a single game with 210 from seven catches. The previous record was set in 2009 by Spencer Phillips with 148 yards. Matthew Miller completed eight passes in the game and was only 26 yards shy of tying the school record for most passing yards in a single game.
Andrew Munster led the Cougars on both sides of the ball. He had 12 carries for 65 yards and served up 16 tackles. Connor Baldwin had 31 yards from nine trips.
Gabriel Whitmer had a big sack for a loss of six yards and a total of 13 tackles. Will Taylor and Elijah Baldwin each made seven stops. Taylor also recovered a fumble.
Jacob Capps provided the initial kickoff for the Cougars and Elijah Baldwin stopped the return at midfield. The Aces moved the ball before Whitmer delivered that sack. Zach Clayton and Braeden Peercy teamed up for another loss of four, but Catholic scored on a later play and a successful kick put them up 7-0.
The Aces got the ball again after a fumbled kickoff, but the Cougars snatched it back when Morgyn Algood delivered a tackle causing the fumble that was picked up by Taylor. Munster bulldozed up the middle for a first down and Lucas Mauzy moved the chains again, but Catholic got the ball back with a turnover on downs and scored again early in the second quarter. The Aces then got another opportunity and took a big pass home to jump out front 20-0.
Connor Baldwin returned the next kickoff 17 yards and the Cougars went right to work on their own 20 yard line. McLean County flipped the field when Miller launched a long pass to Dame that he caught at midfield and took it straight to the house. Baldwin then punched through a hole for the conversion to put our boys on the board 20-8.
Capps booted another kickoff and Kenny Brooks stopped the return in Catholic territory. Penalties and a loss of yards at the hands of James Haerle and Ethan Crowe backed the Aces up and they attempted a punt that did not make it past midfield. The Cougars took possession after a great defensive stand and soon found themselves at a fourth and nine position with only 39 seconds left to play in the half.
Miller went under center and handed off to Clayton. Clayton flicked it over to Dame running by with an immediate toss back to Miller who hammered a huge pass to Clayton booking downfield for the catch. This sneaky double-reverse set up McLean just inside the red zone, but time ran out before they could cash in and the score remained 20-8.
The second half kickoff went to the Cougars with Munster and Connor Baldwin moving the ball along with a couple keepers by Miller before he opened up with another pass to Dame for an 18-yard gain. McLean County retained possession for most of the quarter, but fell shy of the end zone with a turnover on downs. Wes Wells served up a stop for a loss before Elijah Baldwin dove for a touchdown-saving tackle. The Aces scored on a later play and advanced their lead 27-8.
Peercy had a big 34-yard return and Miller sailed a 32-yard pass to Dame before the dynamic duo followed with another pitch for a touchdown. Algood carried the rock for the conversion and the Cougars narrowed the gap 27-16.
Owensboro Catholic scored two more times in the final quarter, but McLean County kept their game faces on and Miller found Dame with two consecutive passes that covered half the field. Munster then snuck up the middle for 17 yards before Miller threaded the needle with a 29-yard scoring pass to Dame.
The Aces appeared rattled when the next kickoff by Capps was retried three times due to penalties against them before Connor Baldwin and Whitmer made a stop for a loss of three. Catholic resorted to a punt and the Cougars had the ball again, but the clock ran out and the Aces took the win 40-22.
“I am very proud of our boys and their effort,” head coach Zach Wagner said. “We only had one day of practice and had a lot of distraction that was out of our control the week leading up to the game.”
Defensive coordinator Justin Cook commented, “We had a great group of seniors this year. They were a part of a lot of history here at McLean County.”
The coaching staff also expressed their appreciation for all the support from the entire community this unusual season.
