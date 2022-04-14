The McLean County High School baseball team traveled to Florida to compete in the Fort Walton Beach Bash over spring break last week. The Cougars fell 12-2 to Henry County on April 3 before coming back for a big 19-14 victory the next day over Allen County-Scottsville. McLean County ended the week with a double-header on April 7, coming up short against Carlisle County 17-11 and falling 12-1 to Bath County.
An early lead for Henry County was too much for McLean County to overcome in their first game last week. The Cougars fell 12-2 last Sunday against the Wildcats.
Mason Lovell took the loss for McLean County. The righty went one and two-thirds innings, allowing nine runs on two hits and striking out one.
Tyler Larkin went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Cougars. Larkin also stole the only two bases for McLean in the game. Hayden Hudson had a big hit with a hard grounder to left field for a double.
Catcher Kamden Level had the most chances in the field with four. All four were putouts with zero errors and Level allowed no passed balls.
The Cougars bounced back well in a high-scoring affair the following day with a 19-14 win over Allen County-Scottsville. The balmy weather in Florida had both teams ready to play.
The Patriots jumped out front in the first inning, but McLean County kept their composure and held them off the plate for the next two frames. The Cougars shut down Allen County-Scottsville in the top of the third with a double play. Second baseman Connor Mitchuson scooped up a grounder and got it to shortstop Cruz Lee coming in to cover the base. Lee then shot it to HB Whitaker at first for the double play.
The Cougars fired up the bats in the fourth inning and took a solid lead with 10 runs scored. Cruz Lee doubled on the first pitch and Connor Mitchuson doubled on a 2-1 count in the inning. Six of the runs were scored with two outs on the board.
Allen County-Scottsville fought back, but McLean County matched their effort when Kamden Level doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run, Taylor Trogden doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run, and Tyler Larkin singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. The Cougars kept up the momentum to maintain their advantage and sealed the victory 19-14.
Ayden Rice was credited with the victory for McLean County. The right-hander went four innings, allowing six runs on four hits. Jax Lee and Kamden Level entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Lee struck out three and recorded the last six outs to earn the save for the Cougars.
McLean County tallied 14 hits in the game. Tyler Larkin, Mitchuson, Level, and Cruz Lee each managed multiple hits with Larkin leading with three hits in four at bats. Larkin had two RBIs and scored three runs including two steals at home. Lee and Taylor Trogden each pushed in three RBIs. The team ran wild on the base paths with seven stolen bases.
The first game of the double-header against Carlisle County had hot bats on both sides. The Cougars were down by nine at the bottom of the sixth, but scored six runs in an attempt for a comeback. The Lee brothers, Hayden Hudson and Mason Lovell all drove in runs in the inning. McLean County ended the game short with a 17-11 loss to the Comets.
Will Logsdon was on the mound for the Cougars. The righty surrendered three runs on three hits over two-thirds of an inning, striking out one. Hayden Hudson, Taylor Trogden and Connor Mitchuson each contributed in relief. Hudson struck out three batters and had 13 first pitch strikes.
McLean County totaled 13 hits in the game with multiple knocks from Connor Mitchuson, Will Logsdon, HB Whitaker and Cruz Lee. Mitchuson led with three hits in four at bats; Lee had a double and three RBIs. The team was on fire in the chalk with seven stolen bases. Tyler Larkin and Cruz Lee led the way with two each.
The Cougars struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Bath County. The Wildcats took the win 12-1 over McLean.
Kamden Level recorded the loss for the Cougars. He allowed four hits and seven runs over two-thirds of an inning, striking out one and walking one. Jax Lee had 12 first pitch strikes in relief out of the bullpen.
Tyler Larkin and Will Logsdon each went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead McLean County. Logsdon had a double to center field.
Head coach Heath Hicks shared that it was a tough week for them on the field.
“We went 1-3 and it probably should have been the reverse of that,” Hicks said. “But, we struggled to throw strikes and that’s the root of all bad things on a baseball field. We battled back in a couple of games and were able to take one of those, but we put ourselves behind the eight ball way too often.”
Despite the outcomes on the scoreboard, Hicks does feel it was a successful trip.
“The baseball is important, but the biggest thing about this trip is building unity,” Hicks said. “We went down there as a team and came back a family and I think that is going to pay dividends as we get into the second half of the season.”
After a rainy start to the week for the All “A” Classic held in Owensboro, the Cougars will host University Heights Academy tonight, April 14 at 6 p.m. McLean County will be on the road to Russellville on Friday for a game at the same time before hosting Grayson County this Saturday at noon.
