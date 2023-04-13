The McLean County High School baseball team spent spring break participating in the Ft. Walton Beach Bash before heading back for a game at Bosse Field on April 8. The Cougars went 2-2 in Florida and won 11-1 against Evansville Christian School last Saturday.
McLean County lost 8-2 to Campbellsville in their first game of the Beach Bash on April 2, despite out-hitting the Eagles seven to four. Brooks Lynam had a double in the game and led the Cougars with two hits in three at bats.
Ayden Rice took the loss for McLean County. The righty allowed three hits and four runs over three innings, striking out one.
The Cougar defense had two double plays in the game. In the top of the fifth, second baseman Ayden Rice scooped up a grounder and threw it to shortstop Layden Bozarth coming in to cover second. Bozarth then made an immediate throw to HB Whitaker on first base. Rice and Whitaker were joined by Cruz Lee at shortstop for a nearly identical double play in the seventh.
McLean County notched the first win in Florida with a 9-0 shutout over Franklin on April 4. The Cougars tallied seven hits on the day and went wild on the base paths with seven stolen bases.
Hayden Hudson was the winning pitcher for McLean. Hudson allowed three hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out six and walking one.
HB Whitaker went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Cougars in hits with a double at each appearance, two RBIs and two runs scored. Whitaker also had the most chances in the field with eight. The first baseman had seven putouts and an assist with zero errors.
The McLean County defense served up another double play in the game. Second baseman Layden Bozarth reigned in a grounder and tossed it to shortstop Cruz Lee covering second. Lee then zinged it to first baseman HB Whitaker to finish off the double play.
The Cougars concluded their time in Florida with a double header on April 5, winning 13-2 against Madison Senior before falling 6-3 to Nelson County. McLean County saw the ball well, racking up 16 hits on the day.
HB Whitaker helped cinch the win, going 3-for-3 with two homeruns and pushing in six RBIs. Corbin Martin also went 3-for-3 at the plate and scored twice.
Cruz Lee had a double and two stolen bases. Lee also had the most chances in the field with six. He had three assists and three putouts with zero errors.
Jaelin Groves got the win on the mound. The pitcher lasted five innings, allowing ten hits and two runs while striking out four and walking one.
The Cougars came up short in a 6-3 loss to Nelson County later that day. Ayden Rice went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead McLean County in hits.
Jax Lee led things off on the mound. The southpaw allowed seven hits and six runs over five innings, striking out five. Layden Bozarth threw two innings in relief, allowing no runs on three hits and striking out five.
Brooks Lynam served all seven innings behind the plate and had the most chances in the field. The catcher had all 10 putouts with zero errors.
Head coach Darren Lynam said defense was the key in Florida.
“We played well defensively in the two games we won and in the two games we lost, we did not,” he said. “We did start to swing the bat better. I think that has to do with the warmer weather, playing more often and more plate appearances.”
A big inning with eight runs led the Cougars to an 11-1 victory at Bosse Field in Evansville last Saturday. Corbin Martin, Jaelin Groves, Hayden Hudson, Brooks Lynam and both Lee Brothers all had RBIs in the third inning and helped to put the game away.
Hayden Hudson was the winner in the circle. He went three innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out two and walking zero. Ayden Rice and Cruz Lee entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Both pitchers allowed no runs on zero hits, striking out one and walking none.
McLean County totaled ten hits on the day. HB Whitaker led the Cougars at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Layden Bozarth, Brooks Lynam and Cruz Lee also had multiple hits in the game.
“We played well and only had one error,” shared Lynam. “Hayden pitched well again! It was a good experience for the guys to play at a venue like Bosse Field.”
The Cougars played in the 3rd Region All “A” Classic at home earlier this week and will travel to Ohio County on Friday, April 14 for a game at 5:30 p.m. McLean County will then host the Eagles on Saturday with the first pitch at 1 p.m. The Cougars will have another home game on Tuesday, April 18 against Muhlenberg County at 5:30 p.m.
