The McLean County High School boys basketball team is looking to secure their third winning season in a row this year as they kick off the 2021-2022 season.
The Cougars opened with a resounding 67-31 win over Cloverport at home on Nov. 29 before hosting Meade County for a 66-50 victory on Dec. 3. McLean County ended the opening week with a 51-41 loss at Trigg County on Saturday.
Brady Dame made a steal and a driving layup 30 seconds into the game against Cloverport to put the Cougars on the board. They jumped out to a 27-8 first quarter lead and never looked back. McLean County extended their lead 36-12 midway through the second quarter, but Cloverport closed the gap to 39-19 at the half after a 7-3 run.
The Cougars put the Aces away for good in the third quarter with a 15-3 spurt and held a 54-22 lead to start the final quarter. McLean County had four players scoring double-digits and ended the game with a 67-31 victory.
Jaxon Floyd led the Cougars with 18 points, five steals, two rebounds and two assists. Brady Dame had 13 points, three each in rebounds and assists, four steals and a block. Cruz Lee had 10 points, two boards, three steals and an assist. Brodie Cline also had 10 points along with a rebound and an assist.
Dame opened scoring again last Friday night with a drive and one after drawing a foul followed immediately by a long three-pointer. McLean County jumped out to an early 8-2 lead, but back-to-back threes by the Green Wave to close the quarter gave Meade County a 15-14 advantage by the end of the first period.
The Cougars answered back with repeat threes of their own early in the second quarter to reclaim the lead and the Wave could never catch them again. Bryce Durbin’s seven-point quarter fueled a 31-23 halftime lead.
McLean County extended the lead in the third quarter to 15 points, but a couple threes by Meade cut the deficit again. The Green Wave scored the first four points to start the fourth, narrowing the gap 47-40 before Durbin and Dame scored inside and the Cougars went on for a 66-50 win.
Brady Dame led McLean County with 25 points, nine rebounds, a steal, a block and an assist. Bryce Durbin had nine points, four rebounds, a steal and an assist. Jaxon Floyd had seven points, five boards, three assists and two blocks.
Cruz Lee had seven points, five rebounds, three assists and a block. Brodie Cline had six points, a rebound and three assists. James Haerle had six points and four boards. Carter Riley had four points, a rebound and eight assists. Evan Ward had a basket and Clay Brawner grabbed a rebound.
“Meade County is one of the bigger schools in our Region and most always field a quality team,” said head coach Darren Lynam. “We had good execution most of the night and played pretty well defensively. They hit 10 threes as they have superior shooting ability, but we held them to only 50 points despite that.”
The Cougars traveled to Trigg County on Saturday for their first game on the road this season. Jaxon Floyd was on fire to start and McLean County jumped out to an early 10-2 lead. The Wildcats narrowed the gap from the three-point line and the Cougars went cold during the second quarter before finding themselves down 24-19 at the half.
McLean County worked hard to tie the game up early in the third quarter and edge out front 29-28 to start the final period. More than half of the fourth quarter was scoreless as both teams battled to find the basket amid a highly intensive atmosphere.
Meade County recaptured the lead, but Dame tied it up again with a basket inside. Trigg County took the lead again with 3:45 left and rode the free throw line down the stretch for a 51-41 win over the Cougars.
Jaxon Floyd led McLean County with five three-pointers and a total of 19 points, a rebound, a steal and an assist. Brady Dame had 15 points, five boards and three assists.
“We didn’t play the best and it needs to be an early season learning experience for us,” shared Lynam. “We had trouble hitting the basket and we need to learn how to manufacture points when we experience that. We had trouble getting to the free throw line as they shot 35 free throws to our eight. We just didn’t handle adversity very well. We need to learn from it and move on.”
The Cougars will host Hancock County in the All “A” Tournament on Friday, Dec. 10. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
