The McLean County High School weightlifting team participated in the 28th Annual Southern Indiana Bench Press and Squat Championships on Feb. 26 at South Spencer High School.
The Cougars were the only team from Kentucky and competed against nine other schools.
McLean County had 54 athletes at the event. This was the first competition for many on the team, and several achieved a personal best.
The girls competed by grade level instead of weight class, and McLean County placed first overall. The following are the individual results: 9th grade: Danielle Reynolds 1st, Sondra Carter 2nd and Morgan Bell 4th; 10th grade: Madeline Jones 4th; 12th grade: Jayden Howard 1st, Carly Abney 3rd and Faith Munster 4th.
McLean County placed first in the Freshman/Sophomore Division. The following are the athletes who medaled in their respective weight class: Isaiah Algood 2nd, Coby Dant 2nd, Case Caraway 2nd, Trevan Wilson 2nd, Aiden Hatfield 3rd, Bryce Ralph 3rd, Elijah Baldwin 4th, JW Muster 4th and Kaiden Nugent 4th.
The Cougars placed second in the Junior/Senior Division. The following are the athletes who medaled in their respective weight class: Jacob Capps 1st, Zach Clayton 2nd, Tyler McCoy 2nd and Ethan Crowe 3rd.
“It was good to get back to competitions after the pandemic,” head coach Zach Wagner said. “The South Spencer meet is always a good barometer of where we are at this point in the offseason with our strength and conditioning. We had several players get PRs on lifts, which is always exciting and encouraging.”
The weightlifting team will compete in the Kentucky State Powerlifting Competition on Saturday, March 12 at Central Hardin High School near Elizabethtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.