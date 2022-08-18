McLean County started fast and faded late during an uncharacteristic season for the Cougars in 2021, and head coach Zach Wagner will be looking for more consistency from a more experienced team this fall.
“We had a lot of new faces on both sides of the line of scrimmage last year — we took some lumps because of it, but at the same time we gained a lot of much-needed experience that will serve us well in 2022,” said Wagner, whose 4-6 club dropped its final five games and failed to reach the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs.
“We’re coming off a full winter of strength and conditioning, which has been a hallmark of our program. We’ve been very encouraged by what we’ve seen since the end of last season; now, we just need for that to translate to success on the field of play.”
OFFENSE
Running the show for McLean County’s hybrid Wing-T will be junior quarterback Brodie Cline, who passed for 810 yards and four touchdowns last fall.
“We feel good about Brodie back there,” Wagner said. “He comes from a football family, and his two brothers played for me. He’s quick and makes good decisions.”
Cline will be backed up by sophomore Ayden Rice.
The Cougars’ running back corps will include seniors Lucas Mauzy and Zach Clayton at fullback, with senior Will Taylor, junior Elijah Baldwin and sophomores Rice and Kamden Walters expected to contribute at wingback.
Mauzy and Clayton combined to rush for more than 1,000 yards and score 21 TDs in 2021.
Senior Evan Ward, junior Isaiah Algood and senior Landen Goodwin, the team’s tight end, form a strong receivers unit.
McLean’s line will feature junior center Anthony Hall, senior tackles Drake Walker, Jace Crawford and Phoenix Stevens, plus senior guards Ethan Crowe and Ethan Todd.
“We have a chance to be very versatile out of the hybrid Wing-T,” Wagner said. “We should be improved across the board with more veterans on the offensive side.”
DEFENSE
McLean’s 4-2-5 scheme will feature a veteran front, including Taylor, junior Coby Dant, Mauzy and junior Whit Searcy.
Clayton and senior Cole Crumbaker are expected to hold down the linebacker spots.
In the secondary, the Cougars will go with Baldwin, Rice, Ward, Algood and Walters, along with freshman Aden Bolden.
Clayton was the team’s top tackler last year, registering 70 total stops, including four tackles for loss and two sacks.
“We tackled well last season, but we lacked effort getting to the point of attack,” Wagner said. “We need to have the desire to get to the football as quickly as we can on every play — that’s what it takes for us to be successful.
“We’re putting a lot of emphasis on effort and attitude on the defensive side of the ball.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Senior veteran Jacob Capps will hold down the place-kicking post, with Baldwin slated to be the punter.
“I feel pretty good about both kickers,” Wagner said. “They do a solid job for us.”
Baldwin also figures to be a prominent part of the return game, along with newcomer Bolden.
“I like our return guys, too,” Wagner noted. “We have the opportunity to have a solid, consistent special teams unit.”
OUTLOOK
It was highly uncommon for McLean County to be left out of the playoff scene in 2021 and Wagner hopes the program can be stronger at the end of the season this time around.
“We are in a tough district, facing Owensboro Catholic, Hancock County, Butler County and Todd County Central, but we want to be competitive in every game we play,” said Wagner, whose team must overcome the graduation loss of longtime two-way star Brady Dame. “We need to be ready to compete every day in practice, and we need to be ready to play every time we step on the field to play a game.
“This appears to be a very hard-working group, and if we continue to work every day, good things will happen for us.”
