The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team is currently 8-3 on the season and ranked third behind Owensboro and Ohio County in the 3rd Region RPI rankings. The Cougars hosted the Agrigold Christmas Tournament last week in Calhoun with eight teams participating.
McLean County faced North Bullitt in the opening round on December 21 and won 72-65. Later that day, the Cougars punched their ticket to the championship game with a 64-59 victory over Webster County, their first win over the Trojans since 2006. McLean County had a heated battle for the top spot, coming up just shy, 48-47, against Caldwell County on December 22 at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
The Cougars got off to a good start in the tournament against the Eagles last Tuesday morning. Brady Dame found Cruz Lee on the first possession for a layup before Dame hit one of two free throws to give McLean a 3-0 lead. North Bullitt got going in the next several minutes and jumped out front 18-14 by the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles extended their lead to 24-16 midway through the second quarter before McLean County rallied to tie it up at 30 by intermission. The third quarter was a seesaw battle early before seven straight points from Dame gave the Cougars the lead for good. McLean County sustained the advantage in the fourth quarter ,as Bryce Durbin came up big with four inside baskets to help seal the win, 72-65.
Dame led the Cougars with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Lee was perfect from the line with 19 points and four boards. Bryce Durbin put up 13 points and had three rebounds. Jaxon Floyd had six points and two rebounds. Brodie Cline had four points and two boards. Evan Ward had three points and a rebound.
McLean County jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the semifinals against Webster County later that evening on baskets by Ward, Dame and Floyd. Lee made a steal at half-court and cashed in with a layup before Dame simply stood up tall and reached over a defender to make an assist to Ward at the basket, bumping the margin out 15-7. Floyd then made a theft and drove in, drawing a foul and sinking both shots to end the first quarter with the Cougars up 17-10.
McLean County increased its lead to 10 points in the second period before the Trojans scrambled back and narrowed the gap to 35-31 by the half. Webster County then snuck out front 38-37 early in the third quarter. A fierce three-point battle went back-and-forth with several lead changes and the Trojans hanging on 53-50 to start the final period.
Webster County maintained its three-point lead at 59-56 with just over 3:00 left to play. The Cougars switched to a half-court trap, which produced back-to-back steals and subsequent baskets from Lee and Dame to edge McLean out front again, 60-59. The next two minutes went scoreless, as both teams buckled down and the clock ticked away. Cline hit two clutch free throws with 33 seconds left in the game before Durbin and Ward each added a successful foul shot to put the game away for the Cougars, 64-59.
Floyd led McLean County with three 3s and 20 points, a rebound, four assists and a steal. Lee had 17 points and three each in boards, assists and steals. Dame had 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. Ward had eight points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal. Durbin had three points, a rebound, a steal and an assist. Cline had two points and an assist.
The victory over Webster County marked head coach Darren Lynam’s 200th career win.
“We played really well at the beginning and end of the game, but our defense was not the best in the second and third quarters,” Lynam said.
Caldwell County jumped out to a 5-0 start over McLean County in the championship game of the Agrigold Christmas Tournament at the Owensboro Sportscenter. The Tigers stayed out front and led 12-7 at the end of the first period. The Cougars narrowed the gap slightly in the second quarter, but still trailed 25-21 at the break.
Caldwell County scored the first nine points of the second half, extending their advantage and going on to set up a 42-31 lead heading into the final quarter. McLean County refused to fold and started to storm back, scoring the first 12 points of the period. Dame kicked off the comeback, connecting inside before a Floyd 3-pointer made it 42-36. Durbin converted a fast-break layup before Dame scored again inside. Durbin then followed with a 3-pointer from the left wing to give the Cougars their first lead of the game, 43-42, with 4:15 to play.
The game seesawed back and forth down the stretch until McLean County missed a contested layup and the Tigers converted it into a layup of their own to take a 48-47 lead with 28 seconds left. The Cougars then got a good look at a 3-point shot with just :08 left, but it failed to go in and Caldwell County took the win, 48-47.
Floyd led McLean with 15 points, three assists and two steals. Brady Dame had 14 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Durbin had eight points, three boards and a steal. Ward put up four points, grabbed a rebound and made two blocks. Cline had a basket, three boards and an assist. Riley had two each in points, assists and steals. Lee had a bucket, a rebound and an assist.
“We didn’t play the best today, but did find some energy in the fourth quarter to come all of the way back and have a chance to win it in the end,” Lynam said. “We had the lead and the ball, but took an ill-advised shot, and they converted on the other end to get the lead.”
Overall, Coach Lynam was pleased with the Cougars’ tournament performance.
“We played pretty well and had a couple of really nice wins over a big school like North Bullitt and a quality Webster County team who we have not beaten for a good long while,” he said.
The Cougars will participate this week in the Independence Bank Classic at the Owensboro Sportscenter. McLean County will face the Ludlow Panthers at 2:45 p.m. today, December 30. The Cougars will play Edmonson County in the second round of the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic at Whitesville Trinity on January 4. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
