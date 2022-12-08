The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team started the 2022-23 season with a week of wins on the road. The Cougars beat Cloverport 63-31 on Nov. 29. The team then traveled to Meade County on Dec. 2 with a 56-36 victory over the Green Wave before finishing the week in Louisville on Saturday with a 63-45 win over W.E.B Dubois Academy.
The Aces were ahead at the end of the first quarter last Tuesday, but McLean County came alive to take the lead for good early in the second. The Cougars continued to pull away the rest of the game and ended with a 63-31 victory over Cloverport.
Gunnar Revelett led McLean County with 16 points and five rebounds. Cruz Lee had 11 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Jaxon Floyd had nine points, a rebound, seven assists and three steals. Noah Patrick had a couple threes and a total of eight points along with three boards.
Evan Ward was perfect from the line with seven points and the same in rebounds as well as an assist and a block. Declan Scott had a three-pointer and an assist. Brodie Cline had two points, six boards, two steals, an assist and a block. Elijah Baldwin, Jax Lee and Will Taylor added a bucket each. Taylor also grabbed six rebounds. HB Whitaker had a free throw, three rebounds and a steal.
The Cougars came out strong last Friday against Meade County and ended the first quarter with a 16-4 lead. The Green Wave narrowed the gap by the half and trimmed the lead to a single point early in the third quarter. McLean County got the offense going again and soon built another significant lead, finishing with a solid 56-36 win over Meade County.
Jaxon Floyd led the Cougars with five threes and a total of 20 points, seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Brodie Cline was perfect from the line with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Cruz Lee had seven points, four boards, two assists and a steal. Declan Scott had five points, two rebounds and an assist. Evan Ward had four points, seven boards, three steals and two each in assists and blocks. Gunnar Revelett had four points, eight boards and four assists.
“We played really well,” said head coach Darren Lynam. “Meade County is always a tough place to play and they are four times our size. We stormed out of the gate early, but got stagnant on offense in the second quarter. We played pretty well offensively the rest of the night.”
The Cougars participated in the South End Shootout at Iroquois High School last Saturday in Louisville, playing W.E.B Dubois Academy. McLean County had a 10-point lead at the end of the first period and was ahead 35-24 at the half. The Cougars kept up the momentum in the second half and ended the game with a 63-45 victory over the Lions.
Brodie Cline led the team with 19 points, nine rebounds, four steals and an assist. Gunnar Revelett had 18 points, seven boards, an assist and a block. Jaxon Floyd had 16 points, two rebounds, six assists and a steal. Cruz Lee had five points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Evan Ward had a basket, nine boards, three assists and two steals. Jax Lee hit both his free throws and made a steal. Declan Scott added a free throw, two rebounds and four assists. Noah Patrick and HB Whitaker both grabbed two rebounds. Will Taylor had a rebound and a steal.
“We played well again today after a hard-fought win last night,” Lynam shared. “We had an outstanding first week of basketball and we are very happy to be 3-0 out of the gate.”
After a home game earlier this week, McLean County will be on the road to Ohio County on Friday, Dec. 9. The Lady Cougars varsity will play against the Lady Eagles at 6 p.m. followed by a boys’ varsity game at 7:30 p.m. The Cougars will finish out the week at Madisonville-North Hopkins on Saturday in the Maroons Shootout. Tipoff against Heritage Christian is at 2 p.m.
