The McLean County High School football team opened the 2023 season with a 46-14 victory over Ohio County at Paulsen Stadium on Aug. 18. The Cougars were up 30-0 at the half and the game went to a running clock early in the final quarter.
McLean County rushed for 225 yards on 32 trips and scored five touchdowns. Quarterback Brodie Cline went 6-for-8 passing for 72 yards.
Aden Bolden led the Cougar offense with 71 yards on eight carries and three touchdowns in the game. Cline had nine trips for 50 yards. HB Whitaker had an impressive 46-yard reception.
Defensively, McLean County held the Eagles to only 182 yards in total offense and the Cougar pressure led to 11 fumbles. Freshman Hunter Stratton led the defense with 11 tackles including a sack and three other tackles for loss in his first varsity game. Elijah Baldwin had nine stops while Aden Bolden and Coby Dant had seven and six respectively.
Ayden Rice had a fumble recovery with a 21-yard return for a touchdown. Elijah Baldwin snagged an interception while Whitaker and Whit Searcy also served up sacks.
The stands were full and excitement was high as the Cougars entered the field through the tunnel amid a flurry of fireworks and clanging cowbells. The initial kickoff went to McLean County and Elijah Baldwin returned it 20 yards to set up on the Cougar 37-yard line. Baldwin, Brodie Cline, Kamden Walters and Aden Bolden moved the chains on nearly every snap, moving into scoring position quickly with just 10 plays. Bolden finished off with the first trip across the goal line midway through the first quarter.
The first series for Ohio County ended with a punt after very little advance and the pigskin was in Cougar paws again. Ayden Rice joined Baldwin and Bolden in giving the chain gang more exercise before
Walters hit pay dirt after just five plays. Cline completed a pass under pressure to Rice covered up by defenders for the conversion, making it 14-0 with 2:15 left in the first quarter.
Rice provided another kickoff and Trokoby Gill stopped the return. Hunter Stratton and Coby Dant served up a tackle in the backfield for a loss of four before Rice recovered a fumble on the next play and took it to the house from 21-yards out. A conversion pass from Cline to Walters bumped the score 22-0 less than a minute after the last Cougar touchdown.
The next series for the Eagles was riddled with fumbles, a sack and other tackles for loss before they ended with a punt. Baldwin returned it 31 yards, but the Cougars struggled to advance and ended the series with a rugby punt by Baldwin that went 43 yards.
The McLean County defense went to work with stops from the usual suspects joined by Gill, Connor Ward, Alex Coakley and Jackson Reynolds. Baldwin then snagged an interception and returned it six yards to set up on the Cougar 40-yard line. Cline aired one out and covered nearly half the distance of the field with a successful catch by HB Whitaker to bring the ball inside the ten. Bolden finished off with a touchdown and added the conversion to make it 30-0 at the half.
Ohio County finally got on the board midway through the third quarter and a successful kick put the score at 30-7. Baldwin returned the next kickoff 35 yards through traffic to move the ball into Eagles territory. Cline took a keeper 18 yards, busting through several tackles. Cline then moved the ball into the red zone with a 10-yard pass to Rice. Rice moved the chains before Baldwin crossed the goal line. Cline completed a conversion pass to Bolden and the board showed 38-7 with 1:50 left to play in the third quarter.
Cole Wright, Weston Hodges, Ervin Garcia-Rodriguez and Elyjah Hoover got in on the defensive action with tackles in the next series before a turnover on downs brought the ball back to the offense. Cline ran a keeper seven yards before Baldwin took a hit and kept on going to push through for a 12-yard gain. Aden Bolden capped off with his third touchdown of the night from 21 yards out. Cline ran in the conversion to start a running clock at 46-7 early in the final quarter.
Rice booted another kickoff and the Cougar defense served up consecutive sacks by HB Whitaker and Whit Searcy. Ohio County snuck across the goal line again with less than two minutes to play. McLean County took over on the 20-yard line after a touchback and let the clock run out to end the game with a 46-14 win over the Eagles.
Head coach Zach Wagner commented on the “great first game atmosphere with players and the community excited to get the season going.”
Wagner felt the team showed good overall quickness on both sides of the ball.
“We just need to shore up a few miscues for next week,” he said.
It is always good to start the year with a win, according to defensive coordinator Justin Cook.
“The offense and defense came out looking good to start the game,” said Cook. “They let up a little once we built a lead, so we need to work on keeping the pressure on a team regardless of the score. We also saw good production from some first year starters.”
The Cougars will host Muhlenberg County this Friday, Aug. 25. Kickoff is delayed until 8 p.m. due to heat restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.