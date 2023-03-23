The McLean County High School baseball team opened the 2023 season with a 7-5 win over Webster County at home on March 16. The Cougars fell behind early, but came back for the win over the Trojans.
After an evenly matched first inning, Webster County pulled ahead 4-1 by the end of the second frame. The Cougar defense shut down the Trojans in the top of the third with a double play before narrowing the gap with two runs scored.
McLean County held off the Trojans again in the top of the fourth when pitcher Ayden Rice picked off a runner with a throw to first baseman HB Whitaker for the final out. The Cougars then got the bats going and took the lead for good with four runs.
Jaelin Groves was walked and advanced on a single by Layden Bozarth. Brooks Lynam got on base before Groves scored off a single on a 3-2 count by Cruz Lee. Jax Lee then doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, sending Bozarth and Lynam home. A sacrifice fly by Whitaker allowed Cruz Lee to cross the plate and put McLean up 7-4. Webster County plated one more run in the top of the fifth, but the remainder of the game was scoreless, ending with a 7-5 victory for McLean.
Ayden Rice pitched the Cougars to victory. Rice surrendered four runs on three hits over four innings, striking out three. Jax Lee threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen, allowing only one hit and striking out five. Lee recorded the last nine outs to earn the save for McLean County.
Jax Lee went 3-for-4 at the plate with two singles and a double to lead the Cougars in hits. Lee had one stolen base, crossed the plate twice and pushed in two RBIs.
Catcher Brooks Lynam had the most chances in the field with nine. Lynam allowed no passed balls, with all nine putouts and zero errors.
“We got off to a rough start and probably fought some nerves with it being the first game,” stated head coach Darren Lynam. “Jax did a nice job in relief, allowing only the one run over the last three innings. He did walk the leadoff man to start the seventh, but got the next three batters out on a strikeout sandwiched by a couple of groundouts to end it.”
McLean County will be on the road to Owensboro for a game tonight, March 23, and at Madisonville-North Hopkins on Friday. Both games are at 5:30 p.m. The Cougars will be at home again this Saturday for a couple of games against the Maroons and Whitesville Trinity. The first pitch is at noon.
