The McLean County High School football team crossed state lines for the first time in program history for a game in Hatchet Hollow against Washington High School (Ind.) on Saturday, Aug. 28. The Cougars’ regularly-scheduled game for Friday had been cancelled by the opponent due to COVID-19 issues earlier in the week, but the Cougars were determined to find somewhere to play.
McLean County bested the Hatchets 18-8 in a hot and humid battle on the gridiron.
The Cougars had 34 rushes for 172 yards and added 137 yards in the air, finishing with 309 yards of offense. Quarterback Brodie Cline completed five of eight passes, with Brady Dame making four receptions for 119 yards.
James Haerle caught the other pass and led the Cougars with 49 yards rushing. Haerle was followed closely by Zach Clayton with 48 yards and Lucas Mauzy with 45. Cline carried the ball for 27 yards.
Defensively, McLean held the Hatchets to 159 offensive yards. Washington gained less than 100 yards on the ground and completed only eight of 15 passes.
Zach Clayton led the Cougar defense with 11 tackles. Haerle and Mauzy each added nine and were both active in the backfield. Haerle delivered three tackles for a loss, while Mauzy had 2.5 stops that set the Hatchets back. Coby Dant had a sack for a loss of 10 yards, and Wes Wells chalked up seven tackles in the game.
The opening kickoff went to the Cougars and was returned 13 yards by Elijah Baldwin. Cline then launched his first pass to Dame for 34 yards that brought the pigskin well inside the red zone. Clayton and Mauzy moved the ball before Mauzy punched across the goal line in only the fifth play of the game, putting McLean up 6-0.
Jacob Capps booted the next kickoff, and Preston Morris made a stop for virtually no return. The Cougar defense went to work with the usual suspects making tackles. Colten Free grabbed a runner and hung on until backup arrived in the form of Clayton and Landen Goodwin. Mauzy zeroed in on the ball for a loss of four before Haerle sniffed out a reverse and barely got a finger hold on a Hatchet jersey before taking him down for a loss of eight.
Washington ended that series with a punt that Baldwin returned for 22 yards to set the Cougars up just inside Hatchet territory. Cline then hummed a 41-yard pass to Dame, who made an over-the-shoulder catch to bring it to first and goal on the five. Haerle carried up the middle into the end zone, and McLean was out front 12-0 early in the second quarter.
The Hatchets scored on a pass play midway through the quarter and a successful conversion narrowed the gap 12-8, but Haerle returned the next kickoff over 20 yards and kept plowing downfield for the next few plays. Cline then ran a keeper along the far side for a 26-yard gain. Cline made another toss to Dame, but time ran out at the half and the score remained 12-8 in favor of the Cougars.
Washington had another chance with the ball to start the second half, but the Cougar defense served up quick stops and pressure that caused passes to fall incomplete. The Hatchets ended the series with a punt, and McLean set up on its own 34-yard line. Cline zig-zagged a keeper to midfield before Mauzy and Haerle each took a turn with the ball. Cline then withstood heavy pressure and managed to launch an 18-yard pass to Haerle before Clayton took it the rest of the way home from 20 yards out, sneaking in at the pylon to advance the lead to 18-8 with 4:41 left in the third.
A 45-yard kickoff by Capps was stopped immediately again by Morris, and the Cougar defense covered the field with several tackles by Mauzy, Clayton, Wells, Baldwin, Cameron Dukes and Ayden Rice as the game rolled into the final quarter. A completed pass by the Hatchets brought them to the 15-yard line, but a sack by Dant set them back 10. Washington was shaken, as the next two pass attempts fell incomplete, and they ended what would be their last possession with a turnover on downs.
The final six minutes of the game had the ball in Cougar paws. Mauzy busted up the middle for 20 yards, but a couple short runs and two penalty flags left McLean in a fourth and forever position with the clock ticking. Cline drew back and sent a 45-yard rocket to Dame before Mauzy bulldogged up the middle for a good gain. Haerle then moved the chains just outside the red zone, and Cline took a knee to seal the win.
“Several mistakes slowed us down early, but once again we managed to pull out a gritty win,” head coach Zach Wagner said. “Due to a couple starters being out, I was encouraged to have several young kids who stepped in to fill key roles.”
McLean County will travel to Grayson County to face another pack of Cougars at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
