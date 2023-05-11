The McLean County High School baseball team is currently 15-13, the most wins for the Cougars since the 2006 team went 18-14. McLean County is 12th in the State in team ERA at 2.26 and 37th in stolen bases with 89.
The Cougars shut out Hopkins County Central 13-0 at home on May 1 before a 6-5 near miss at Grayson County that went nine innings on May 2. McLean County came up short 3-2 against Henderson County at home on May 4, but ended the week winning a double-header on their home field last Saturday against Crittenden County 3-2 and Breckinridge County 12-2.
Two Cougar pitchers combined to throw a 13-0 shutout against the Storm in only four and a half innings last Monday. McLean County got the bats going early with six, four and three runs in the first few frames.
Hayden Hudson led the Cougars to victory on the pitcher’s mound. The righty allowed three hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out three and walking zero. Cruz Lee threw one inning in relief, allowing no runs and zero hits, striking out two and walking none.
McLean County had ten hits in the game. Layden Bozarth, Jax Lee and Corbin Martin each had two hits. Jax Lee had a double and Cruz Lee stole two bases.
A fierce battle between two packs of Cougars at Grayson County last Tuesday went nine innings and came down to the last play. The game was tied at one after two innings before Grayson County pulled ahead by four over the next four frames. McLean County answered back with a rally of four runs in the top of the seventh to even it up at five and send the game into extra innings.
The eighth inning was a stalemate as both teams fought hard for the advantage. Grayson County managed to score one in the bottom of the ninth to take the win 6-5.
Jax Lee started the game for McLean County. The lefty lasted five and two-thirds innings, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out five and walking one. Layden Bozarth threw three innings in relief and took the loss, allowing no hits and one run.
McLean County had nine knocks in the game. The Lee Brothers and HB Whitaker all managed two hits. Whitaker had two doubles, two RBIs and one run scored. Hayden Hudson also had a double in the game.
Whitaker had the most chances in the field with 11. The first baseman had all putouts with zero errors.
The Cougars put the first runs on the board against Henderson County in the bottom of the third with two, but the Colonels matched that in the top of the fourth. The game would remain tied through two more scoreless frames before Henderson County plated one in the seventh to seal the win 3-2 over McLean.
Ayden Rice started game for the Cougars. The right-hander lasted four innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out three and walking one. Jaelin Groves threw three innings in relief and took the loss on the mound, allowing one run on two hits and striking out two.
Groves also went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead McLean County in hits. Brooks Lynam served all seven innings behind the plate and had the most chances in the field with seven. The catcher had five putouts, two assists and zero errors while allowing no passed balls and catching two runners attempting to steal.
“Henderson is five times our size,” said head coach Darren Lynam. “They came in with a bunch of juniors, seniors and a sophomore and threw one of their top two pitchers. Playing without Cruz Lee who was sick, we played six sophomores, three freshmen and a seventh grader and yet only lost 3-2.”
The Cougars took their first game of a double-header last Saturday in dramatic fashion, thanks to a walk-off single to topple Crittenden County. After three scoreless innings, the Rockets struck first with two runs but McLean County knotted it up in the next frame. The game was still tied at two in the bottom of the seventh when Corbin Martin singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run and cinching the victory for the Cougars 3-2.
The pitching was strong on both sides. McLean County struck out 13, while Crittenden County sat down seven.
Connor Mitchuson led things off on the hill for the Cougars. The hurler surrendered two runs on two hits over three and a third innings, striking out eight. Layden Bozarth recorded the win, allowing no runs on zero hits and striking out five.
McLean County collected six hits, Mitchuson and Jax Lee leading with two each. Lee stole two of the team total of four bases.
HB Whitaker drove in four on three hits to lead the Cougars past Breckinridge County 12-2 in the second game last Saturday. The win was the first over the Fighting Tigers since 2014 and avenged an earlier season loss this year.
McLean County scored in all of the first three frames. Six runs in the second inning helped put the game away for the Cougars with RBIs by Connor Mitchuson, Jax Lee, Whitaker, Layden Bozarth, Corbin Martin and Jaelin Groves.
Hayden Hudson led McLean County to victory on the mound. The right-hander allowed five hits and two runs over five innings, striking out two and walking one.
The Cougars collected 12 smacks in the game. Mitchuson, Cruz Lee and Whitaker all had three hits to lead the team at the plate.
“We had a pretty good week and continue to clean up the little mistakes we were making earlier in the year, though a couple of those mistakes were the difference in the two one-run losses we had,” said Lynam. “We are continuing to grow and get better with the young team we have. All in all, we are advancing with the club as a whole. Not only are our high school boys advancing, but our middle school boys led by Coach Searcy and Coach Johnson have done a fantastic job listening to the instruction given and are starting to improve as well!”
McLean County will finish the regular season at home. The Cougars will play Owensboro High School tonight, May 11, and Warren Central on Friday. Both games start at 6 p.m. The team will face Union County for a double-header on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
The Cougars will meet Muhlenberg County in the first round of the 10th District Tournament on Monday at Muhlenberg County High School. The Lady Cougars play Ohio County at 5:30 p.m. and the boys will play at 7 p.m.
