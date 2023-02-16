The McLean County High School boys basketball team is still ranked fourth in the Region and currently 20-7 for the season after three wins last week. This marks the first time in school history for back-to-back seasons with at least 20 wins.
The Cougars came out on top 65-64 over Daviess County after a fierce battle at home on Feb. 7 and won 71-57 against Trigg County last Thursday for Senior Night. McLean County traveled to Logan County to end the week with a 67-53 victory on Feb. 11.
Cruz Lee busted a three to kick off the game against Daviess County last Tuesday, but the Panthers pulled ahead 9-5 by the end of the first quarter. Evan Ward dropped in a deuce between two buckets by Jaxon Floyd.
Floyd then gave assists to Gunnar Revelett and Brodie Cline. Floyd and Cline both netted foul shots before Cline grabbed a rebound and shot a long assist out to Floyd for a triple-pointer. Revelett snuck one in at the basket to end the first half with the Cougars trailing 30-23.
Floyd gave a bounce pass assist to Revelett, but McLean soon fell behind by 12. Floyd grabbed a defensive rebound and quickly took off with a full-court drive to the basket for a pullup jumper that marked his 1,000th career point as the Cougar fans celebrated.
Floyd then split defenders and stretched up for another bucket before taking an assist from Cline for a shot from outside the arc. Will Taylor went low with an assist to Revelett, bouncing the ball under defenders. Revelett grabbed another board for a basket to end the third quarter with Daviess County ahead by nine, 46-37.
Floyd made a theft and cashed it in before assisting Ward with a three-pointer. Revelett leaned around defenders as he was heading out of bounds under the basket and found Cline for an assist that Cline turned into three with an and-one, narrowing the deficit to a single basket with 5:45 left in the fourth quarter.
The next few minutes was a flurry of activity as both teams scrambled to gain an advantage. Lee ran around defenders and took one home before getting an assist from Cline for a long three-pointer. Cline then calmly sank another two foul shots, the last of six total throughout the game off technicals against the Panthers.
Floyd had an old-fashioned three-pointer and the Cougar defense ramped up, forcing a turnover. Revelett then scored a basket that gave McLean their first lead of the game, 58-57 with 2:15 left on the clock.
Daviess County edged out front again, but Floyd drove into the paint covered up with Panthers and drew another foul on the successful shot to put the Cougars on top again by two with 32 seconds left to play. Successful foul shots by Cline and Floyd in the final seconds helped cinch the 65-64 comeback for McLean.
Jaxon Floyd surpassed 1,000 career points and led the Cougars with 26 points, four rebounds, six assists and a steal. Brodie Cline hit all nine of his free throws and had a total of 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Gunnar Revelett had 12 points, five boards and an assist. Cruz Lee had eight points, two rebounds and a block. Evan Ward had six points, seven boards, a steal, a block and an assist.
McLean County had a four-point lead by the end of the first quarter against the Wildcats at home last Thursday and was up 35-28 at intermission. The Cougars kept pounding the glass in the second half and sealed a 71-57 victory over Trigg County.
McLean County had four players scoring double-digits and eight three-pointers as a team for the night. Jaxon Floyd led with a couple threes and a total of 18 points, five rebounds, eight assists and three steals.
Brodie Cline had a couple threes and a total of 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Gunnar Revelett had 14 points as well as three each in rebounds and assists. Cruz Lee had triple threes and a total of 11 points, six rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Will Taylor had five points and four boards. Evan Ward had four points, 11 rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. Jax Lee sank a three-pointer in the game.
McLean County got off to a great start at Logan County last Saturday, tripling the points of the other pack of Cougars by the end of the first quarter and leading 33-25 at the half. McLean County pulled away farther in the second half and ended the game with a 67-53 win over Logan County.
Gunnar Revelett led the Cougars with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists. Cruz Lee had 16 points, two rebounds, six assists and three steals. Brodie Cline had 14 points, two rebounds and four assists. Jaxon Floyd had nine points, four rebounds and five assists.
Will Taylor had four points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Noah Patrick had a three-pointer in the game. Evan Ward had a basket, five boards, three assists and a steal.
“We had a fine week of basketball, playing really well for most of the week,” shared head coach Darren Lynam. “We did not play the best in the Daviess County game, but played well the last 12:00 minutes in erasing a 12-point deficit and grinding out a win at the end. Both the Trigg County and Logan County games saw us play really well from start to finish. I am proud of the guys on achieving another 20-win season. It makes the second straight one and three out of the last four years.”
After a game at home earlier this week, the Cougars will play their final regular season game tonight, Feb. 16, at Butler County with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. McLean County will host the 10th District tournament next week. The Cougars will face-off against Muhlenberg County on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m.
